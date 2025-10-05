Bitcoin Hits New High After Breaking $125,000 Barrier; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Rise: Analyst Says BTC 'Well Inside Bullish Territory'

Leading cryptocurrencies rose on Sunday, as investors maintained their optimism about the market in October.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +1.09% $123,616.31 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+0.69% $4,508.80 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) +0.23% $2.97 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +0.78% $228.85 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +0.57% $0.2522

Bitcoin Enters Record Territory

Bitcoin broke $125,000 to set a new all-time high, with trading volume more than doubling in the last 24 hours to a whopping $76 billion.

The momentum spread to the rest of the market, as Ethereum surpassed $4,600 after two weeks, while XRP and Solana both rose. ETH was still 8.57% away from its all-time high.

Bitcoin dominance increased to 58.5%, while Ethereum maintained a market share of 13%.

Cryptocurrency liquidations reached $427 million in the last 24 hours, with over $242 million in short positions wiped out, according to Coinglass.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s open interest jumped 4.26% over the last 24 hours. Interestingly, over 60% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were short as of this writing, according to the Long/Short ratio.

"Greed" sentiment strengthened in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET) 4 (4) +42.17% $0.1876 STBL (STBL)

+24.93% $0.3171 HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (AURA) +24.28% $0.1079





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose to $4.20 trillion, following an increase of 0.68% in the last 24 hours.

Stock Futures Also Rise

Stock futures ticked higher overnight Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 43 points, or 0.09%, as of 8:49 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.18%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.27%.

The market is coming off another record-breaking week, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.67% and 0.46%, respectively, setting aside concerns over the federal government shutdown.

ETH To Hit ATH?

Julio Moreno, Head of Research at on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, noted that Bitcoin is well inside "bullish territory," with the Bull Score at 80.

Values below 40 typically indicate a bearish market, while scores above 60 signal bullish conditions.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ted Pillows highlighted dense bids, or buy orders, on Ethereum’s book at $4,250-$4,450, forming a strong short-term support.

"In case Ethereum drops below the $4,250 level, $4,150 has big buy orders," Pillows added. "If talking about upside, only the $4,650 level needs to be reclaimed for a new ATH."

Photo Courtesy: bitz100 on Shutterstock.com

