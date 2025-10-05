Bitcoin with golden stars showering down on it a 3d effect illustration
October 5, 2025 10:04 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin Hits New High After Breaking $125,000 Barrier; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Rise: Analyst Says BTC 'Well Inside Bullish Territory'

Leading cryptocurrencies rose on Sunday, as investors maintained their optimism about the market in October.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)+1.09%$123,616.31
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
               		+0.69%$4,508.80
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)                         +0.23%$2.97
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)                         +0.78%$228.85
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)                         +0.57%$0.2522

Bitcoin Enters Record Territory

Bitcoin broke $125,000 to set a new all-time high, with trading volume more than doubling in the last 24 hours to a whopping $76 billion.

The momentum spread to the rest of the market, as Ethereum surpassed $4,600 after two weeks, while XRP and Solana both rose. ETH was still 8.57% away from its all-time high.

Bitcoin dominance increased to 58.5%, while Ethereum maintained a market share of 13%.

Cryptocurrency liquidations reached $427 million in the last 24 hours, with over $242 million in short positions wiped out, according to Coinglass.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s open interest jumped 4.26% over the last 24 hours. Interestingly, over 60% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were short as of this writing, according to the Long/Short ratio.

"Greed" sentiment strengthened in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET)
4 (4)     +42.17%$0.1876
STBL (STBL)    
               		+24.93%$0.3171
HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (AURA)          +24.28%$0.1079

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose to $4.20 trillion, following an increase of 0.68% in the last 24 hours.

Stock Futures Also Rise

Stock futures ticked higher overnight Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 43 points, or 0.09%, as of 8:49 p.m. EDT.  Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.18%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.27%.

The market is coming off another record-breaking week, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.67% and 0.46%, respectively, setting aside concerns over the federal government shutdown.

ETH To Hit ATH?

Julio Moreno, Head of Research at on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, noted that Bitcoin is well inside "bullish territory," with the Bull Score at 80.

Values below 40 typically indicate a bearish market, while scores above 60 signal bullish conditions.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ted Pillows highlighted dense bids, or buy orders, on Ethereum’s book at $4,250-$4,450, forming a strong short-term support.

"In case Ethereum drops below the $4,250 level, $4,150 has big buy orders," Pillows added. "If talking about upside, only the $4,650 level needs to be reclaimed for a new ATH."

Photo Courtesy: bitz100 on Shutterstock.com

