Shiba Inu Burn Skyrockets 2,033%, 5.7 Million SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets

The burn rate of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) cryptocurrency has experienced a staggering increase of 2,033.51% within a span of 24 hours. This surge is a result of 5,700,223 SHIB tokens being burned during the same time frame.

Over the past week, the burn rate of Shiba Inu has also seen a substantial uptick, with 69,854,289 SHIB tokens being wiped out.

This marks a 438.54% increase in the weekly burn rate. This sudden rise in the burn rate could be indicative of a revival in burn sentiment, following a recent decline.

Shiba Inu’s price has been on an upward trajectory, mirroring the trend of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), as cryptocurrencies are increasingly seen as a safe haven amidst the latest government shutdown.

The token has witnessed a steady increase over three consecutive days, peaking at $0.00001289 on Friday.

Throughout 2025, Shiba Inu has been largely consolidating within a range, with the potential for a significant rally in Q4, as historical trends suggest.

The token has been oscillating between $0.00001 and $0.0000176 since March. A break above $0.000017 could trigger a significant upward movement for SHIB.

The burn rate of a cryptocurrency is a crucial factor that can influence its price. When tokens are burned, they are permanently removed from circulation, reducing the overall supply.

This can potentially increase the value of the remaining tokens. The recent surge in Shiba Inu’s burn rate could be a response to the market sell-off, with investors possibly looking to create a scarcity of tokens to drive up prices.

This, coupled with the token’s price mirroring Bitcoin’s upward trend, suggests a positive outlook for Shiba Inu in the near future.

