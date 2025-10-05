Jack Dorsey Once Said People Unknowingly Work For Social Media, AI Companies For 'Free' And They 'Will Be Replaced' — Bitcoin Offers a Different Model

Technology mogul Jack Dorsey has long championed decentralized technologies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), suggesting their application in areas like artificial intelligence and social media.

People Working For Free For Social Media, AI Companies, Says Dorsey

Speaking at the Africa Bitcoin Conference in December 2024, Dorsey expressed concerns about the growing power and influence of social media platforms, stating that users are unknowingly working for these companies “for free” every time they interact with posts.

“Every time you hit the heart, every time you like a post, every time you retweet something, that’s a signal to an algorithm which then takes that in a bunch of other variables and uses that as a way to push into someone else’s feed,” Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, now X, said. “That company has successfully made you an employee without paying you a thing.”

Dorsey said the same was happening in the field of artificial intelligence, where the collective intelligence of the people is locked up within five big companies, which then decide how one interacts with systems.

“We need to own that protocol layer,” Dorsey, the CEO of Bitcoin-focused company Block Inc. (NYSE:XYZ), said. “I should not have to ask Google whether to build a feature, nor should I be Reliant upon Google’s algorithm to tell me what I should pay attention to.”

Bitcoin-Like Decentralization Needed

He warned that people act as the “product” for these centralized models and “will be replaced” and rendered irrelevant whenever the companies desire.

In the same breath, Dorsey hailed Bitcoin’s rise as a permissionless technology, predicting that it would grow even stronger in the future.

Is Bitcoin Moving Toward Centralization?

Bitcoin’s origins may have been rooted in decentralization, but its rapid adoption by Wall Street in the form of exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrency treasury companies, such as Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR), could be steering it toward heavier influence from major institutions.

