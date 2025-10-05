Bitcoin with golden stars showering down on it a 3d effect illustration
Weekend Round-Up: Ripple CTO Steps Back, Dogecoin Rises And Bitcoin's Million-Dollar Prediction

The past weekend was a rollercoaster ride in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ripple’s chief technology officer announced his retreat from daily company involvement, Dogecoin extended its winning streak, and Bitcoin received a million-dollar prediction.

Let’s dive into the details.

Ripple CTO Steps Back, XRP Hits $3

David Schwartz, the CTO of Ripple, announced his decision to step back from daily responsibilities, while continuing to serve on Ripple’s board. Following this announcement, Ripple’s XRP touched the key $3 level. CEO Brad Garlinghouse praised Schwartz for his significant contributions to Ripple, the XRP Ledger, and the broader blockchain ecosystem.

Dogecoin Extends Winning Streak

The meme coin, Dogecoin, extended its winning streak last week, with a 14% increase. The rally heated up the derivatives market, with open interest in DOGE futures jumping over 19% in a week.

Bitcoin Could Hit $1 Million

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov predicted that Bitcoin could reach $1 million, citing the continuous printing of fiat money and Bitcoin’s fixed supply. Durov believes that Bitcoin’s fixed issuance makes it the “ultimate means of exchange.”

Ray Dalio Expresses Skepticism About Bitcoin

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio expressed doubts that central banks would consider holding Bitcoin as a reserve currency, citing privacy concerns. Dalio believes that the public nature of all Bitcoin transactions and the risk of government controls make it less effective.

Dan Ives Announces International Tour

Dan Ives, Chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc., announced his upcoming international tour to promote World Network. Ives also revealed the company’s plan to acquire 800 million World Network (WLD) tokens, worth $992 million currently, as part of its "Power of 8" program.

