October 3, 2025 3:35 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Rebounds To $122,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally Into Weekend

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is back above $122,000, closing in on its first all-time high break since August.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$122,529.00
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,513.96
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$233.19
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$3.04
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2597
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001268

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 145,004 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $556.48 million.     
  • SoSoValue reports $627.2 million in net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday, while spot Ethereum ETFs added $307.05 million. Meanwhile, IBIT overtook Coinbase’s Deribit platform as the top venue for Bitcoin options, reaching $38 billion in open interest, according to Eric Balchunas.
  • In the past 24 hours, the top gainers include PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE), Immutable (CRYPTO: IMX) and Story (CRYPTO: IP).
  • CleanSpark announced that its Bitcoin treasury has grown to over 13,000 BTC, reflecting a 27% increase in monthly production.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Bitcoin reclaiming $122,000 for the third time, questioning whether it can hold the level this time.

Ted Pillows highlighted strong resistance at $125,000, with large sell orders, while key support sits at $119,500 and $117,500. The market is weighing whether BTC will test $125,000 first or retrace to $118,000.

Crypto trader Dom detailed the Bitcoin order book, showing the $123,000–$125,000 zone stacked with sell walls, approximately 600 BTC on Binance and 300 BTC on Coinbase.

This area represents the final resistance before a potential breakout, while $117,000 remains a critical floor maintaining the bullish structure. The market now faces a decisive test: overcome the sell walls or retest support.

