Bitcoin Rebounds To $122,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally Into Weekend

Bitcoin is back above $122,000, closing in on its first all-time high break since August.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 145,004 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $556.48 million.
- SoSoValue reports $627.2 million in net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday, while spot Ethereum ETFs added $307.05 million. Meanwhile, IBIT overtook Coinbase’s Deribit platform as the top venue for Bitcoin options, reaching $38 billion in open interest, according to Eric Balchunas.
- In the past 24 hours, the top gainers include PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE), Immutable (CRYPTO: IMX) and Story (CRYPTO: IP).
- CleanSpark announced that its Bitcoin treasury has grown to over 13,000 BTC, reflecting a 27% increase in monthly production.
Notable Developments:
- Litecoin Surges 16% In 1 Week Ahead Of Imminent ETF Approval
- ‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Says Bitcoin Mining, AI Data Centers Are Locked In A ‘Power Struggle’ Amid Scarce Electricity In US
- Solana Up 2% But Are $77 Million In Outflows Cause For Concern?
- Ray Dalio Doubts Any Central Bank Would Take On Bitcoin As Reserve Currency Despite Many Seeing It As Alternative Money: ‘There’s No Privacy’
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Bitcoin reclaiming $122,000 for the third time, questioning whether it can hold the level this time.
Ted Pillows highlighted strong resistance at $125,000, with large sell orders, while key support sits at $119,500 and $117,500. The market is weighing whether BTC will test $125,000 first or retrace to $118,000.
Crypto trader Dom detailed the Bitcoin order book, showing the $123,000–$125,000 zone stacked with sell walls, approximately 600 BTC on Binance and 300 BTC on Coinbase.
This area represents the final resistance before a potential breakout, while $117,000 remains a critical floor maintaining the bullish structure. The market now faces a decisive test: overcome the sell walls or retest support.
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.