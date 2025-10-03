Ledger CEO Backs Asia As Global Crypto Leader With Token2049 Drawing 25,000 Attendees

Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier said Asia remains the strongest center of cryptocurrency adoption even as the U.S. renews its regulatory push, speaking Friday on CNBC's Squawk Box Asia.

Asia Takes The Lead As Crypto's Strongest Stronghold

Gauthier argued that while recent U.S. policy moves, including the GENIUS Act and upcoming Clarity Act, have brought digital assets back into focus, Asia "never left the game."

He cited South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia as leading hubs where both retail and institutions continue to drive demand.

"Most of the large financial institutions in Singapore have a crypto game, whether it's Bitcoin C(RYPTO: BTC) or custody," he said.

Ledger Posts Triple-Digit Growth Despite Market Shifts

Asked whether broader access to digital assets through ETFs and listed companies reduced demand for Ledger's hardware wallets, Gauthier said adoption remains strong.

"Our business is growing at a triple-digit rate year on year," he noted, adding that rising liquidity and prices benefit blockchain security and drive wallet demand.

Token2049 Proves Asia's Dominance In Global Crypto Scene

The remarks came as the Token2049 conference in Singapore drew about 25,000 participants this week, according to Reuters.

Attendees included industry figures such as Donald Trump Jr. and Justin Sun, highlighting both institutional and retail enthusiasm in Asia.

Circle (NASDAQ:CRCL) also reported $2.4 trillion in stablecoin transactions across Asia-Pacific over the past year, with Singapore and Hong Kong ranking second and third globally in trading volume, behind the U.S.

Why It Matters

The persistence of Asian crypto markets signals more than just higher trading volumes.

It reflects a structural lead that blends regulation, institutional commitment, and cultural appetite for risk.

Japan's regulated exchanges, Singapore's bank-backed custody services, and Korea's retail-driven speculation together form an integrated system that the U.S. is only beginning to reconstruct.

For Ledger, this isn't about selling wallets to hobbyists but about positioning itself as part of the financial plumbing in regions where digital assets already sit alongside equities and currencies in mainstream portfolios.

