Shiba Inu Up 6% In 1 Week—But It's Just The 'Accumulation Phase'

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 6% on the week, with a potential bigger breakout in the making.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001262 $7.4 billion +6.2% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2584 $39 billion +11.6% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.00001013 $4.3 billion +7.3%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader EtherNasyonal noted that SHIB is in an "accumulation phase," calling it the potential "calm before the storm."

Crypto trader CW highlighted that a breakout above the $0.000013 sell wall could propel SHIB to $0.0000155.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows the burn rate surging by 494.9%, with 1.6 million SHIB destroyed in the past 24 hours.

CryptoQuant data shows that nearly 284 billion SHIB tokens were moved between exchanges in the past day, raising questions about whether holders are preparing to cash out or positioning for further accumulation.

Community News: Shibarium confirmed it has recovered from a major bridge exploit that disrupted operations and threatened user assets.

After a 10-day recovery effort with cybersecurity firm Hexens.io, developers reinforced security, rescued the compromised assets, restored checkpointing, and rolled out fixes across Devnet, Puppynet, and Mainnet.

The exploit involved fake checkpoints and the malicious staking of 4.6 million BONE, which broke Heimdall's link.

