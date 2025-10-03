Solana Up 2% But Are $77 Million In Outflows Cause For Concern?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 2% to $231 on Friday morning after posting $77 million in net outflows, even as the blockchain outlined a long-term vision to host tokenized securities worth trillions of dollars.

Solana Pushes $500 Trillion Tokenization Dream

In a post to its community on X on Friday, Solana emphasized that securities, including Nasdaq-listed Class A common shares, are already being issued on-chain with full shareholder rights.

Trading of these tokenized instruments is expected later this year, part of a broader push to position the network as a backbone for global financial infrastructure.

The message framed tokenization as a once-in-a-generation transition, with Solana aiming to support activity across a securities market valued at roughly $500 trillion.

Developers and builders were urged to expand infrastructure capacity, strengthen reliability, and prepare for heavier institutional demand.

Bullish Price Channel Keeps Solana Rally Intact

SOL Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Technical analysis: Despite today's outflows, SOL continues to trade inside a rising channel that has guided its advance since April

The token is holding above the 20-day EMA at $219, with deeper support at the 50-day EMA near $211 and the 100-day EMA around $197.

Resistance remains firm near $252, aligned with the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level that capped September's rally.

A daily close above this zone could unlock targets between $270 and $280, while a break higher may extend to $295 in the medium term.

$77M Outflows Expose Fragile Solana Demand

SOL Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Spot flows show a divergence between price and demand.

The $77 million in net outflows today, came as SOL consolidated near $230, suggesting traders were locking in profits even as technicals held.

Sustained inflows will be needed for momentum to rebuild above $252.

If selling persists, support at $211 and $197 becomes critical.

A deeper test could extend toward the 200-day EMA around $185, which represents the structural base of Solana's recovery.

