Bitcoin Breaks $121,000; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Also Extend Gains: Analytics Firm Says BTC Rally To $130,000 'Appears Realistic'

Leading cryptocurrencies and stocks rose higher on Thursday, as investors shrugged off government shutdown concerns.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:25 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +1.30% $120,125.23 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+2.55% $4,468.61 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) +1.98% $3.01 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +4.82% $231.39 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +4.47% $0.2590

Shorts Continue To Get Liquidated

Bitcoin extended its October rally, breaking past $121,000 for the first time since mid-August. The apex cryptocurrency was only 3.43% away from its all-time high. JPMorgan analysts lifted their year-end price target for Bitcoin to $165,000.

Ethereum also topped $4,500 late afternoon, before easing to $4,700 as of this writing.

Cryptocurrency liquidations hit $393 million in the last 24 hours, with over $274 million in bearish shorts wiped out. About $435 million in Bitcoin shorts risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency moves up to $123,000,

Bitcoin’s open interest rose further by 3.02% in the last 24 hours, suggesting an influx of fresh money into its derivatives market.

"Greed" sentiment prevailed in the cryptocurrency market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:25 p.m. ET) 4 (4) +240.90% $0.1455 DeAgentAI (AIA)

+231.94% $1.54 Aura (AURA) +32.79% $0.1124





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose to $4.13 trillion, increasing 1.55% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Set Aside Government Shutdown

Stocks closed at record highs on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 78.62 points, or 0.17%, to finish at 46,519.72. The S&P 500 closed up 0.06% at 6,715.35, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.39% to end at 22,844.05.

The rally comes amid the federal government shutdown, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent deeming it a direct threat to economic momentum and American livelihoods.

Bessent also confirmed ongoing trade negotiations with China, expecting a “big breakthrough.” The trade truce between the two countries expires on Nov. 10.

Bitcoin Headed To $130,000 Soon?

On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant stated that Bitcoin's dynamics fit within the STH-MVRV pricing range, a metric that measures the average profitability of recent buyers.

The upper limit of this range was at $130,000, representing a level where short-term holders aggressively lock in profits.

"Bitcoin is currently in a state of equilibrium within the established volatility corridor," CryptoQuant added. "If current dynamics persist, a move toward $130,000 appears realistic."

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Rekt Capital indicated that Bitcoin's daily close above $120,000 is a bullish signal, with an "identical" move in mid-August preceding a jump to $123,400.

Photo Courtesy: OMG_Studio on Shutterstock.com

