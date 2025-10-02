CME Group To Launch 24/7 Cryptocurrency Futures Trading In 2026

The CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday announced that it will begin offering round-the-clock trading for cryptocurrency futures and options in early 2026, pending regulatory approval.

What Happened: Trading will run on CME Globex with a brief weekend maintenance window, according to a press release.

Trades executed from Friday evening through Sunday evening will carry the next business day's trade date, with clearing and reporting processed accordingly.

The move aims to meet growing demand from clients who want to manage risk continuously.

"While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week," Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group commented.

Why It Matters: CME's crypto derivatives have seen record activity in 2025, including $39 billion in notional open interest, 335,200 average daily contracts, and over 1,010 large open interest holders, highlighting strong institutional participation in the market.

It has recorded August ADV of 411,000 contracts, up 230% year on year and representing $14.9 billion notional.

