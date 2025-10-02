Solana Ready For $320–$360 After Bullish Retest, Says Popular Crypto Analyst, But Polymarket Punters Bet SOL Is Going To This Level Instead

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rallied sharply alongside the broader market on Wednesday, but cryptocurrency bettors are not going overboard with lofty expectations for the year.

SOL Set To Enter Record Territory?

The sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization jumped over 7% in the last 24 hours, erasing losses from the last week.

SOL's trading volume spiked 28% to $9 billion, making it one of the most transacted cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez highlighted that the coin completed the "bullish retest" of $210 as support and could be headed toward the record high zone of $320–$360, equating to an upside of 43%-61% from current prices.

See Also: Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: 2025, 2026, 2030

Which Way Are Prediction Markets Betting?

Prediction markets, meanwhile, were less certain that these levels would be reached this year.

Despite a marked 10 percentage point jump, Polymarket punters placed only 37% odds on SOL exceeding $310 in 2025. Similarly, the probability of the coin topping $400 was 17%.

Bettors were more certain that SOL would exceed $260, placing 77% odds on this outcome, up from 65% the day before.

Meanwhile, bookmakers on Kalshi, a federally regulated prediction site, projected a 54% likelihood of SOL hitting a new all-time high before the year-end.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was exchanging hands at $223.84, up 7.29% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: LEE WA DA on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: