CCDOG Themed On 'Courage The Cowardly Dog' Explodes 86% After Joining 'Forces' With Shiba Inu

A memecoin based on the iconic “Courage the Cowardly Dog” cartoon figure soared Wednesday after being promoted by the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) ecosystem.

‘Courageous’ Rally

Courage The Dog (CCDOG) skyrocketed 86% in the last 24 hours, dwarfing returns from several large-cap cryptocurrencies. The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based memecoin experienced a 10% increase in trading volume in the 24-hour period.

The latest spike pushed the token to a three-week high of $0.002133

SHIB ‘Joins Forces’ With Courage

The sudden burst came after Shiba Inu's official X account shared a cartoon-style depiction featuring the Shiba Inu dog alongside Courage the Cowardly Dog.

"When SHIB joins forces with CCDOG… The run isn't bullish. It's feral," the post read. "Watch the energy when these two hit full speed!"

The post piqued the interest of the community, with many wondering whether it's a Shiba Inu ecosystem token.

However, Shiba Inu cleared the air, stating, "This post is from a partner project, not an official SHIB token. Always DYOR, frens."

Price Action: At the time of writing, CCDOG was exchanging hands at $0.001924, up 86% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. SHIB traded up 5.27% at $0.00001251 at last check.

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends and speculative trading.

Photo Courtesy: vlastas on Shutterstock.com

