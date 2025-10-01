Pump.fun Up 12%, Breaks Resistance With $19.9M Inflows — Next Stop $0.009?

Pump.fun (CRYPTO: PUMP) traded 12% higher on Wednesday after posting one of its largest net inflow spikes this year.

PUMP Price Clears Moving Average Barriers

Pump.fun Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Pump.fun jumped nearly 20% in early action before easing, holding a double-digit advance as price reclaimed the 200-EMA near $0.0059.

The rally extended toward $0.0072, exactly where a descending trendline from mid-September capped upside attempts.

Critical Fibonacci Levels Define Pump.fun's Next Target Zone

PUMP Key Technical Levels (Source: TradingView)

The 0.5 Fibonacci retracement at $0.0065 has flipped into short-term support, while the 0.618 level at $0.0070 continues to act as resistance.

A decisive close above this zone would open a path to $0.0081 and potentially $0.0089.

Momentum indicators add to the bullish case.

The RSI on the 4-hour chart sits near 65, showing strength without signaling overbought conditions.

The Parabolic SAR dots remain below price, reflecting a constructive setup as long as higher lows hold above $0.0060.

Massive $19.9M Inflows Fuel Pump.fun's Uptober Surge

PUMP Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Spot data from Coinglass showed Pump.fun recorded a $19.9 million net inflow on Oct. 1, one of the largest positive flow shifts in recent months.

Analysts note such inflows often mark conviction buying, particularly after September's alternating streak of red outflows.

The sharp turn in demand reinforces the technical recovery, as capital moving off exchanges into storage suggests accumulation rather than short-term speculation.

Why It Matters

Pump.fun's inflow spike arrives at a moment when broader crypto flows remain uneven.

The $19.9 million surge hints at capital searching for high-beta plays outside the majors.

Reclaiming key technical levels while flows accelerate adds a layer of urgency to the move.

For traders, this pairing of inflows and chart strength is a rare alignment worth watching closely.

History shows meme-driven assets often lead rallies during seasonal momentum phases like Uptober.

That makes Pump.fun's recovery an early signal of where speculative energy may rush next.

