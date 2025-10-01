Shiba Inu Gains 5% On First 'Uptober' Day: What Does Technical Analysis Predict?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up over 5% to $0.00001225 on Wednesday, signaling renewed buying interest at its long-term support base.

Shiba Inu Defends $0.00001180 As Bulls Mount Comeback

SHIB Key Technical Levels (Source: TradingView)

SHIB's daily chart shows price respecting an ascending trendline that has guided action since June.

The rebound from $0.00001180 confirmed the base as a strong support level, while immediate resistance sits at the 20-day and 50-day EMAs around $0.00001237–$0.00001263.

A close above these averages could unlock further gains toward the 100-day EMA at $0.00001285 and the 200-day EMA at $0.00001362.

Fibonacci retracements outline the upside roadmap, with $0.00001260 acting as the first barrier.

A breakout above that level would shift focus to $0.00001380 and $0.00001472, levels that could confirm a broader reversal if reclaimed.

Short-Term Charts Flash Fresh Bullish Signals For SHIB

SHIB Short-Term Outlook (Source: TradingView)

On the 30-minute chart, SHIB broke through $0.00001210 resistance, which now acts as support.

The Supertrend indicator confirms the bullish shift, while RSI above 65 signals strong momentum without extreme overbought readings.

Immediate resistance lies near $0.00001240, with potential continuation toward $0.00001260–$0.00001280 if momentum holds.

Failure to defend $0.00001210 would risk another pullback to $0.00001180, where the channel base remains a last line of defense for bulls.

On-Chain Flows Reveal Fragile Confidence In SHIB Rally

SHIB Netflows (Source: TradingView)

On-chain data shows SHIB recorded $1.9 million in net outflows on October 1, reflecting profit-taking during the rebound.

This contrasts with prior recovery phases where inflows supported price stability.

Sustained inflows will be critical to confirm whether buyers are willing to accumulate at current levels or continue fading rallies.

Speculative Energy Builds As Shiba Inu Tests Support Base

Shiba Inu's rebound highlights how buyers continue to defend a level that has anchored its trend since summer.

The price reaction at $0.00001180 shows traders are still treating this zone as the line that separates weakness from revival.

Short-term charts suggest momentum is building quietly, even as spot flows reveal hesitation among larger holders.

The contrast between technical resilience and fragile on-chain conviction makes this phase unusual.

Shiba Inu often draws bursts of speculative capital when its base proves durable.

If history repeats, this moment could attract attention well beyond the meme coin crowd.

