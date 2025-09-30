Bitcoin surrounded by other cryptocurrencies on a backdrop of a market chart
September 30, 2025

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Drop Ahead Of Midnight Government Shutdown: Analyst Says We'll Be 'Trending Upwards' In Few Days

Leading cryptocurrencies mirrored stock futures’ decline on Tuesday as investors weighed the potential impact of an impending government shutdown.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-0.27%$114,266.03
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
               		-1.60%$4,147.56
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)                         -1.44%$2.84
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)                         -2.04%$207.95
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)                         -0.71%$0.2326

Crypto Market Wavers

Bitcoin fluctuated between $112,700 and $114,700 throughout the day, while trading volume decreased over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum rebounded off $4,000 as bulls and bears jostled around the key support level. Trading volume fell 7.75% in the 24-hour period.

The two blue-chip coins were set to end the third quarter higher, with Bitcoin up 6.31% and Ethereum gaining 66%.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency liquidations exceeded $418 million in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for more than half.

Bitcoin’s open interest fell 2.48% in the last 24 hours. That said, over 55% of top Binance traders with open BTC positions were long on the apex cryptocurrency.

"Neutral" sentiment prevailed in the cryptocurrency market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET)
Subsquid (SQD)    +69.82%$0.2362
Zcash (ZEC)    
               		+31.10%$2.71
SwissBorg (BORG)          +21.96%$0.6246

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.90 trillion, following a 0.61% decrease in the last 24 hours.

Markets Sneeze Ahead Of Shutdown

Stock futures edged lower overnight Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 100 points, or 0.21%, as of 8:43 p.m. EDT.  Futures tied to the S&P 500 sank 0.32%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures dived 0.39%.

The sell-offs occurred amid an impending federal government shutdown at midnight after Senate Democrats voted against a Republican bill to fund the government. The move threatens to result in mass layoffs of thousands of federal employees.

Earlier in the day, Dow Jones Industrial Average set a new closing record, finishing up 81.82 points, or 0.18%, at 46,397.89.  The S&P 500 closed up 0.41% at 6,688.46, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended 0.31% lower at 22,660.

Key BTC, ETH Levels To Watch Out For

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe labeled $112,000 as a "good" support for Bitcoin and anticipated a retest of the level

"Standard end of month volatility and shake outs. I would expect that we’ll be trending upwards in a few days from here," the analyst projected.

Ted Pillows, angel investor and cryptocurrency market observer, stated that ETH needs a weekly close above $4,000 for an "upward continuation."

"For years, the $4,000 level has been an important level for Ethereum, similar to the $12,000 level for BTC in 2020," Pillows added.

