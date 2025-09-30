Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip Ahead Of Government Shutdown Showdown

Cryptocurrencies are down on Tuesday morning, with Bitcoin retracing back to $113,000 ahead of a pivotal U.S. government shutdown negotiation.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $113,077.71 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,165.70 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $206.89 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.84 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2299 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001173

Coinglass data shows 130,808 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $367.30 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $521.95 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $546.96 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Niels highlighted that rising Bitcoin dominance is actually bullish for altcoins.

As BTC strengthens, the cycle remains intact, creating prime accumulation windows before altcoins potentially go parabolic. Dips in the coming weeks are seen as opportunities to buy.

Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin is retesting $113,500. Holding this level could trigger a rally toward $117,000, while a breakdown may see a pullback into the $110,000–$112,000 support zone.

Daan Crypto Trades sees Ethereum approaching the mid-range around $4,300, with the 4-hour 200MA/EMA just above. A flip above $4,350 could open the path to the range high and beyond, while $4,065 remains crucial support.

CW highlighted that XRP faces a major sell wall just below $3, indicating resistance that traders will watch closely.

PostyXBT emphasized Solana's 1-day chart showing higher highs and higher lows since April, suggesting long-term holders outperform those reacting to short-term volatility.

For Dogecoin, CW noted a buy wall in place, with a sell wall at ~$0.235. Clearing this could open a path toward $0.25.

