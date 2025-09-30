Anthony Scaramucci Once Said Bitcoin Will Pump To $500,000 — But First, Check Out His Pumping Iron Moment With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Anthony Scaramucci is seemingly mixing business with humor, sharing a workout video with Arnold Schwarzenegger weeks after he doubled down on his bold Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) forecast.

From Pumping Iron To Pumping Bitcoin

On Monday, the SkyBridge Capital CEO joked that he was the Danny DeVito in a nod to the 1988 comedy "Twins" while sharing a video with Schwarzenegger on X, formerly Twitter.

"We are Twins. Except I am Danny DeVito!" Scaramucci wrote as he lifted weights alongside the Hollywood icon.

Bitcoin As Digital Gold

This comes after he predicted that "Bitcoin will probably get to $500,000 over the next five or six years," he previously stated. "But could we have a 40% correction between now and then? Certainly. So you know, you got to be ready."

At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at roughly $113,950, meaning a run to $500,000 would represent a nearly 338.787% gain.

Scaramucci has described the token as evolving from a volatile, tech-driven play into a maturing global asset more comparable to digital gold.

