Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
September 29, 2025 3:34 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Steady At $114,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Push Higher

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin is seeing a solid start to the week, tapping the $114,000 mark on Monday as altcoins notably underperform the crypto king.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$114,093.74
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,176.10
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$211.78
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.88
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2339
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001190

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 119,951 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $416.34 million.     
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL) and Pump. fun (CRYPTO: PUMP).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IncomeSharks noted that Bitcoin shook off last week's bearish sentiment, reclaimed support, and is now forming a clean double bottom setup.

Stockmoney Lizards highlighted Bitcoin's MVRV Z-Score, signaling upside potential. He expects a retest before a likely Q4 pump, suggesting room for the market to run.

Michael van de Poppe observed that Bitcoin holding above the 20-Week MA after a corrective week led to a strong upward bounce. He sees this as a possible low for a big breakout ahead.

Ted Pillows pointed out that while open interest jumped by $2 billion today, leverage is building. He notes this could bring volatility and is curious about Bitcoin's reaction to this setup.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$114091.231.69%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.2337-1.56%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4179.310.85%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000012-0.83%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$211.970.51%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.890.63%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved