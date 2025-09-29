Bitcoin Steady At $114,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Push Higher

Bitcoin is seeing a solid start to the week, tapping the $114,000 mark on Monday as altcoins notably underperform the crypto king.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 119,951 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $416.34 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top losers include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL) and Pump. fun (CRYPTO: PUMP).
Notable Developments:
- XRP, Solana, Dogecoin ETF Filings Withdrawn As SEC Initiates Shift: Bullish Or Bearish?
- BitMine Jumps 5% As Ethereum Treasury Surges Past 2.65 Million ETH
- Bitcoin Reclaims $114,000, But Why Does The Fear & Greed Index Show ‘Fear’?
- Bitcoin Pops To $114,000 As Strategy Expands BTC Treasury To $47 Billion
- REX Shares Drops Three ETFs To Bet Big On Bitcoin Mining, AI Cloud, Stablecoins
- SOL Up 3% But $34M Solana Outflows Raise Alarms Ahead Of ETF Decision
Trader Notes: IncomeSharks noted that Bitcoin shook off last week's bearish sentiment, reclaimed support, and is now forming a clean double bottom setup.
Stockmoney Lizards highlighted Bitcoin's MVRV Z-Score, signaling upside potential. He expects a retest before a likely Q4 pump, suggesting room for the market to run.
Michael van de Poppe observed that Bitcoin holding above the 20-Week MA after a corrective week led to a strong upward bounce. He sees this as a possible low for a big breakout ahead.
Ted Pillows pointed out that while open interest jumped by $2 billion today, leverage is building. He notes this could bring volatility and is curious about Bitcoin's reaction to this setup.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.