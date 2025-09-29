Bitcoin Steady At $114,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Push Higher

Bitcoin is seeing a solid start to the week, tapping the $114,000 mark on Monday as altcoins notably underperform the crypto king.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $114,093.74 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,176.10 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $211.78 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.88 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2339 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001190

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 119,951 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $416.34 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL) and Pump. fun (CRYPTO: PUMP).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IncomeSharks noted that Bitcoin shook off last week's bearish sentiment, reclaimed support, and is now forming a clean double bottom setup.

Stockmoney Lizards highlighted Bitcoin's MVRV Z-Score, signaling upside potential. He expects a retest before a likely Q4 pump, suggesting room for the market to run.

Michael van de Poppe observed that Bitcoin holding above the 20-Week MA after a corrective week led to a strong upward bounce. He sees this as a possible low for a big breakout ahead.

Ted Pillows pointed out that while open interest jumped by $2 billion today, leverage is building. He notes this could bring volatility and is curious about Bitcoin's reaction to this setup.

