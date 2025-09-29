XRP, Solana, Dogecoin ETF Filings Withdrawn As SEC Initiates Shift: Bullish Or Bearish?

A new SEC rule around altcoin ETFs may have an impact on the upcoming ETFs of cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: CryptoAmerica journalist Eleanor Terrett reported on Monday that the SEC had asked altcoin ETF applicants to withdraw their 19b-4 filings.

The reason: the newly approved generic listing standards make those filings unnecessary.

Instead, issuers now only need to submit S-1 filings, which the SEC can approve at any time as long as the products meet existing criteria.

Terrett emphasized this is not a setback but rather a streamlined path for crypto ETFs.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that spot crypto ETF deadlines were just around the corner, with Litecoin's set for Oct. 2 and Solana's for Oct. 10.

ETF Store president Nate Geraci cautioned that the SEC can now approve, or delay, any of them at its discretion.

What's Next: Analyyst Ted Pillows highlighted that while spot ETFs for SOL, XRP, DOGE, and LTC face deadline in October there are two possible scenarios:

A sharp rally into approval, followed by a full retrace.

A retracement first to clear excess leverage, then a more sustainable rally.

He suggested the second scenario looks more probable—and ultimately healthier for the market.

