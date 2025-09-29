Bitcoin Underperforms Ethereum By 60% In Q3: Which Coin WIll Perform Better In Q4?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gained about 7% in Q3 of 2025, greatly underperforming Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) 68% increase and thereby setting up an intriguing end to the year.

What Happened: Crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades on Monday highlighted Bitcoin's lack of volatility in Q3, which is historically its weakest quarter.

The average 6% gain means this quarter came in line with seasonal expectations.

Ethereum has delivered its best quarter in over three years, defying traditional seasonality and showcasing unpredictable strength.

Daan predicts that Bitcoin may have a more exciting end to the year and forecasts a reversal of its recent underperformance against gold and stocks.

Major Tops/Bottoms In Q4

Trader Honey XBT explained that Bitcoin’s early September low around $107,000 serves as a crucial support; reclaiming this level would be bullish and set the stage for Q4 momentum.

If BTC already bottomed last week, reclaiming $112,000 could lead to $117,500, and a further break might push BTC toward a new all-time high above $125,000.

The $112,000–$118,800 range is a key pivot for day traders. Historically, October–December has been pivotal for crypto, with many major cycle tops and bottoms forming during this period.

ETH Correction Phase Completed

Bluntz Capital observed that ETH's daily chart points to a potential final leg higher toward a new all-time high around $5,500.

Why It Matters: Prominent analyst Kevin noted that if Bitcoin topped at $125,000, it would historically be weak and unprecedented. Indicators don't currently signal a cycle top, and volatility remains near record lows.

He advises investors to stay cautious, focus on probabilities and market structure, and wait for clearer signs before making major moves.

