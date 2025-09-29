Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin 'Owns The Cryptocurrency Space' — Here Is Why The Ark CEO Differs With Tom Lee On Ethereum

Veteran investor and cryptocurrency advocate Cathie Wood referred to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as the “pure cryptocurrency” in an interview aired Saturday, indicating that it will always have an edge over Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

‘Bitcoin Owns The Crypto Space’

Speaking to Wilfred Frost on The Master Investors podcast, the Ark Invest CEO expressed confidence that Bitcoin would be the “biggest” cryptocurrency by far.

“Bitcoin owns the cryptocurrency space when it comes to pure crypto,” Wood added. “It’s a monetary system, rules-based. The rule is the quantity theory of money.”

Wood highlighted Bitcoin’s capped supply at 21 million as one of its biggest advantages.

Wood Differs With Tom Lee

When asked about Wall Street analyst Tom Lee’s stronger bull case for Ethereum, Wood stated, “We would differ.”

“It [Bitcoin] is also a technology, a layer one blockchain technology that has never been hacked. The other

blockchains cannot say that right,” Wood argued.

She acknowledged that Ethereum plays a “very important role” in decentralized finance, but faces growing competition from the Layer-2 blockchains, which end up collecting a lot of fees.

“These competing interests are maybe something that Tom and I can debate a little bit,” Wood said

In response, Lee called Wood the “GOAT” of the cryptocurrency world and praised her foresight in predicting the rise of both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Wood’s Ark Invest Is Invested In Bitmine

This debate comes at a time when Ethereum’s potential is being widely discussed. Lee, who chairs ETH treasury company Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BMNR), outlined earlier this month how Ethereum could reach a value of $62,000 per token, using historical price bases and the Ethereum-to-Bitcoin ratio. He also highlighted Ethereum’s potential as financial infrastructure.

It’s worth noting that Wood’s Ark Invest has been making significant investments in Bitmine. It currently owns shares worth $321.65 million ARK Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKK), Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKF) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS: ARKW).

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $112,077, up 2.09% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ETH traded up 2.81% at $4,116 at last check.

Bitmine shares closed 1.88% higher at $50.50 during Friday’s regular trading session.

As of this writing, the stock demonstrated a very high Momentum score. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to see how it stacks up against Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), the world's largest cryptocurrency treasury company.

