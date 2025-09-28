Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Spike: Analyst Predicts 'Monday Morning Sweep' For BTC Before A 'Great' Q4

Leading cryptocurrencies surged alongside stock futures on Sunday as a government shutdown looms large.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +2.49% $112,276.74 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+3.07% $4,133.03 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) +2.43% $2.86 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +3.64% $209.47 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +2.98% $0.2359

Overnight Surge After ETF Inflows Dried Up

Bitcoin rallied overnight, following days of sideways movement. The leading cryptocurrency's trading volume surged 35.73%, suggesting trader interest and buying momentum.

Ethereum also spiked, recouping some of its losses following a drop below $4,000 earlier in the week. The second-largest cryptocurrency remains down more than 16% from its all-time highs.

According to SoSo Value, Bitcoin spot-exchange traded funds saw over $900 million in outflows last week, breaking their 4-week strong inflow streak.

Nearly $260 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with short liquidations accounting for $190 million.

Bitcoin’s open interest rose 3.07% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, over 58% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were betting on a price increase.

The market sentiment shifted to the “Neutral” territory, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET) Four (FORM) +33.87% $1.27 Zcash (ZEC)

+21.30% $65.94 Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) +20.55% $0.2769





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.86 trillion, increasing by 2.08% in the last 24 hours.

Stock Futures Spike

Stock futures rallied overnight Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures climbed 80 points, or 0.17%, as of 9 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.22%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.28%.

The market is coming off a losing week for stocks, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite sliding 0.25% and 0.73%, respectively.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have priced in an 89% probability of a quarter-point rate drop at the Federal Reserve meeting next month.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is preparing for a potential government shutdown, a move that could lead to mass layoffs of thousands of federal employees.

A 10% BTC Move On The Way?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez spotted a buy signal for Bitcoin through the TD Sequential indicator, with the last such occurrence driving the coin up to 10%.

The TD Sequential indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential price reversals and exhaustion patterns.

Michaël van de Poppe, another well-known commentator, predicted a “Monday Morning sweep” for Bitcoin.

"I would expect this to happen where we’ll be sweeping the low to finalize the correction," he remarked. "Again, I think Q4 is going to be great. Q1 as well."

