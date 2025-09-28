Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Spike: Analyst Predicts 'Monday Morning Sweep' For BTC Before A 'Great' Q4

Leading cryptocurrencies surged alongside stock futures on Sunday as a government shutdown looms large.
Overnight Surge After ETF Inflows Dried Up
Bitcoin rallied overnight, following days of sideways movement. The leading cryptocurrency's trading volume surged 35.73%, suggesting trader interest and buying momentum.
Ethereum also spiked, recouping some of its losses following a drop below $4,000 earlier in the week. The second-largest cryptocurrency remains down more than 16% from its all-time highs.
According to SoSo Value, Bitcoin spot-exchange traded funds saw over $900 million in outflows last week, breaking their 4-week strong inflow streak.
Nearly $260 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with short liquidations accounting for $190 million.
Bitcoin’s open interest rose 3.07% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, over 58% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were betting on a price increase.
The market sentiment shifted to the “Neutral” territory, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24 Hours)
|Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M))
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET)
|Four (FORM)
|+33.87%
|$1.27
|Zcash (ZEC)
|+21.30%
|$65.94
|Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR)
|+20.55%
|$0.2769
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.86 trillion, increasing by 2.08% in the last 24 hours.
Stock Futures Spike
Stock futures rallied overnight Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures climbed 80 points, or 0.17%, as of 9 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.22%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.28%.
The market is coming off a losing week for stocks, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite sliding 0.25% and 0.73%, respectively.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have priced in an 89% probability of a quarter-point rate drop at the Federal Reserve meeting next month.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is preparing for a potential government shutdown, a move that could lead to mass layoffs of thousands of federal employees.
A 10% BTC Move On The Way?
Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez spotted a buy signal for Bitcoin through the TD Sequential indicator, with the last such occurrence driving the coin up to 10%.
The TD Sequential indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential price reversals and exhaustion patterns.
Michaël van de Poppe, another well-known commentator, predicted a “Monday Morning sweep” for Bitcoin.
"I would expect this to happen where we’ll be sweeping the low to finalize the correction," he remarked. "Again, I think Q4 is going to be great. Q1 as well."
Read Next:
- The Big Mac That Cost $380,000: Why The Early Bitcoin Believer Who Paid 3.5 BTC For The Burger Has Zero Regrets
Photo Courtesy: Marc Bruxelle on Shutterstock.com
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.