Bitcoin coin over tablet screen showing trade analysis chart.
September 28, 2025 9:53 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Spike: Analyst Predicts 'Monday Morning Sweep' For BTC Before A 'Great' Q4

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies surged alongside stock futures on Sunday as a government shutdown looms large.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)+2.49%$112,276.74
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
               		+3.07%$4,133.03
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)                         +2.43%$2.86
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)                         +3.64%$209.47
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)                         +2.98%$0.2359

Overnight Surge After ETF Inflows Dried Up

Bitcoin rallied overnight, following days of sideways movement. The leading cryptocurrency's trading volume surged 35.73%, suggesting trader interest and buying momentum.

Ethereum also spiked, recouping some of its losses following a drop below $4,000 earlier in the week. The second-largest cryptocurrency remains down more than 16% from its all-time highs.

According to SoSo Value, Bitcoin spot-exchange traded funds saw over $900 million in outflows last week, breaking their 4-week strong inflow streak.

Nearly $260 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with short liquidations accounting for $190 million. 

Bitcoin’s open interest rose 3.07% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, over 58% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were betting on a price increase.

The market sentiment shifted to the “Neutral” territory, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M))Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET)
Four (FORM)    +33.87%$1.27
Zcash (ZEC)    
               		+21.30%$65.94
Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR)          +20.55%$0.2769

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.86 trillion, increasing by 2.08% in the last 24 hours.

Stock Futures Spike

Stock futures rallied overnight Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures climbed 80 points, or 0.17%, as of 9 p.m. EDT.  Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.22%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.28%.

The market is coming off a losing week for stocks, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite sliding 0.25% and 0.73%, respectively.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have priced in an 89% probability of a quarter-point rate drop at the Federal Reserve meeting next month.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is preparing for a potential government shutdown, a move that could lead to mass layoffs of thousands of federal employees.

A 10% BTC Move On The Way?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez spotted a buy signal for Bitcoin through the TD Sequential indicator, with the last such occurrence driving the coin up to 10%.

The TD Sequential indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential price reversals and exhaustion patterns.

Michaël van de Poppe, another well-known commentator, predicted a “Monday Morning sweep” for Bitcoin.

"I would expect this to happen where we’ll be sweeping the low to finalize the correction," he remarked. "Again, I think Q4 is going to be great. Q1 as well."

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

Photo Courtesy: Marc Bruxelle on Shutterstock.com

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$48.710.60%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$111849.61-0.31%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.2348-1.10%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4120.00-0.58%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$209.40-0.71%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.86-0.24%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved