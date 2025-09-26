Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound As Ethereum Reclaims $4,000

Crypto markets staged a tentative rebound after a week of losses, with Bitcoin tapping $110,000 on Friday afternoon.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $109,654.19 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,041.31 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $201.64 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.80 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2320 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001195

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 141,110 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $354.18 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL), World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI) and Story (CRYPTO: IP).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards outlined a monthly moving average approach for Bitcoin:

Bull signal: Monthly close above the 14-week moving average (WMA14) → HODL or buy dips.

Monthly close above the 14-week moving average (WMA14) → HODL or buy dips. Bear signal: Monthly close below WMA14 → consider selling (or hold if long-term).

Monthly close below WMA14 → consider selling (or hold if long-term). Generational bottom: Dips below the 200-week EMA mark a strong buy zone (~10–15% discount).

Ted Pillows emphasized that Bitcoin is still far from a cycle top. Unlike prior cycles peaking in Q4, this cycle's top could extend into Q1–Q2, aligning more closely with the U.S. business cycle.

Matthew Hyland highlighted that the low is likely within a week as weakness fades. A breakout above $114,000 would signal renewed strength and set up Q4 momentum.

Castillo Trading noted that despite current choppy conditions, the overall bias remains bullish. Lower-limit support should be viewed as a long-term setup, not a short-term trigger.

