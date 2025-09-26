Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
September 26, 2025 3:36 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound As Ethereum Reclaims $4,000

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Crypto markets staged a tentative rebound after a week of losses, with Bitcoin tapping $110,000 on Friday afternoon.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$109,654.19
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,041.31
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$201.64
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.80
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2320
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001195

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 141,110 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $354.18 million. 
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL), World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI) and Story (CRYPTO: IP).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards outlined a monthly moving average approach for Bitcoin:

  • Bull signal: Monthly close above the 14-week moving average (WMA14) → HODL or buy dips.
  • Bear signal: Monthly close below WMA14 → consider selling (or hold if long-term).
  • Generational bottom: Dips below the 200-week EMA mark a strong buy zone (~10–15% discount).

Ted Pillows emphasized that Bitcoin is still far from a cycle top. Unlike prior cycles peaking in Q4, this cycle's top could extend into Q1–Q2, aligning more closely with the U.S. business cycle.

Matthew Hyland highlighted that the low is likely within a week as weakness fades. A breakout above $114,000 would signal renewed strength and set up Q4 momentum.

Castillo Trading noted that despite current choppy conditions, the overall bias remains bullish. Lower-limit support should be viewed as a long-term setup, not a short-term trigger.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$109150.200.11%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.23053.36%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4016.423.67%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000122.06%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$199.763.63%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.781.26%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved