Bitcoin gold coin and defocused chart background
September 25, 2025 9:54 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Bleed As Hot Macro Data Dashes Rate Cut Hopes: Analyst Says '90% Of The Correction Is Over'

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies plunged alongside stocks on Thursday, as strong economic data dampened expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-3.11%$109,768.00
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
               		-4.41%$3,941.99
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)                         -4.83%$2.77
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)                         -6.60%$196.94
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)                         -5.31%$0.2271

Liquidations Top $1 Billion

Bitcoin dived below $109,000, worsening the downturn. The apex cryptocurrency’s trading volume jumped 55% in the last 24 hours, signaling high selling pressure.

Ethereum sank below $4,000 for the first time in six weeks, with volumes doubling in the 24-hour period.

Nearly $1.20 billion was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $1.08 billion

Bitcoin’s open interest fell 2.59% in the last 24 hours, but the number of Binance traders betting on the asset’s price rise rose dramatically, according to the Long/Short ratio.

The "Fear" sentiment intensified in the cryptocurrency market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M))Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET)
Plasma (XPL)    +53.94%$1.27
Concordium (CCD)    
               		+4.66%$0.02030
Omni Network (OMNI)          +3.87%$188.47

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.76 trillion, contracting by 3.48% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks In The Red, Bond Yields Pop

Stocks extended their losses on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.96 points, or 0.38%, to end at 45,947.32. The S&P 500  dipped 0.50% to finish at 6,604.72, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.50% at 22,384.70.

Stronger-than-expected economic data lowered expectations for Fed rate cuts and lifted bond yields.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized 3.8% in the second quarter, up from a prior 3.3% estimate, while initial jobless claims fell by 14,000 to 218,000 in the week ending Sept. 21.

The benchmark 10-year treasury yield hit 4.2%. Meanwhile, the probability of a further 0.25% rate cut at the October meeting dropped sharply from 92% to 85.5%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Bitcoin Headed Lower?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe expected Bitcoin to sink lower to $107,000 before rebounding.

"However, 90% of the correction is over. Good times are ahead," the analyst voiced optimism.

ZYN, another analyst on X, said Ethereum's dump to $3,800 is "highly likely to happen."

"After that, I’m expecting a bottom and reversal in the coming weeks," they predicted.  

Photo Courtesy: OMG_Studio on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$48.15-4.17%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$109697.120.61%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.22671.66%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3948.751.92%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$196.021.69%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.770.80%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved