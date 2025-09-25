Bitcoin Slides Below $110,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Over 5% On $1 Billion In Liquidations

Crypto markets took a sharp hit on Thursday, with Bitcoin falling below $110,000.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 251,897 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.12 billion.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL), MYX Finance (CRYPTO: MYX) and Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT).
Notable Developments:
- Circle Reportedly Looking Into ‘Reversible’ Stablecoin Transactions
- Mike Novogratz Says This Crypto Is Set To Get The ‘Lion Share’ Of Financial Market Bounty Thanks To Its Speed, Processing Powers
- Bitmine Stock Tumbles As Bitcoin Drops, ETH Plunges Below $4,000
- Cloudflare Unveils ‘NET Dollar’ Stablecoin To Power Agentic Web
- HIVE Digital Stock Rises 5% After Hours As Company Captures 2% Of Bitcoin Mining Network, Boosts Efficiency Outlook
Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards sees the dip as a fake-out, eyeing support at $109,000, $107,000, and $105,000, with a buy plan near the EMA200 at $105,000, while still expecting October to turn bullish.
CrediBULL Crypto says says BTC lost its key support zone and is waiting for either a retest of $103,000 or a reclaim of $114,000 before re-entering.
Michael van de Poppe expects a sweep below $107,000 before reversal, arguing most of the correction is already behind us.
Ted Pillows highlights a liquidity cluster around $108,000 that could still be taken out, especially given stock market weakness.
