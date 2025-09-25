Bitcoin Slides Below $110,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Over 5% On $1 Billion In Liquidations

Crypto markets took a sharp hit on Thursday, with Bitcoin falling below $110,000.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $109,979.89 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,938.55 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $199.94 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.80 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2286 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001187

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 251,897 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.12 billion.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL), MYX Finance (CRYPTO: MYX) and Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards sees the dip as a fake-out, eyeing support at $109,000, $107,000, and $105,000, with a buy plan near the EMA200 at $105,000, while still expecting October to turn bullish.

CrediBULL Crypto says says BTC lost its key support zone and is waiting for either a retest of $103,000 or a reclaim of $114,000 before re-entering.

Michael van de Poppe expects a sweep below $107,000 before reversal, arguing most of the correction is already behind us.

Ted Pillows highlights a liquidity cluster around $108,000 that could still be taken out, especially given stock market weakness.

