September 25, 2025 3:39 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Slides Below $110,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Over 5% On $1 Billion In Liquidations

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Crypto markets took a sharp hit on Thursday, with Bitcoin falling below $110,000.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$109,979.89
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,938.55
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$199.94
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.80
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2286
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001187

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 251,897 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.12 billion.   
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL), MYX Finance (CRYPTO: MYX) and Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards sees the dip as a fake-out, eyeing support at $109,000, $107,000, and $105,000, with a buy plan near the EMA200 at $105,000, while still expecting October to turn bullish.

CrediBULL Crypto says says BTC lost its key support zone and is waiting for either a retest of $103,000 or a reclaim of $114,000 before re-entering.

Michael van de Poppe expects a sweep below $107,000 before reversal, arguing most of the correction is already behind us.

Ted Pillows highlights a liquidity cluster around $108,000 that could still be taken out, especially given stock market weakness.

Read Next:

