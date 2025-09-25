Many,Of,Shiba,Inu,Coins,(shib),Are,On,Wooden,Blocks
September 25, 2025 10:04 AM 1 min read

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 396%: Why Is SHIB Not Going Up?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is seeing another spikein its burn rate and whale holdings, hinting at potential upside for the meme coin.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001182 $6.96 billion-11.3% 
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2311 $34.9 billion-17.2% 
Pepe(CRYPTO: PEPE)$0.059363 $3.93 billion-16.9% 

Trader Notes: Polaris XBT highlighted Shiba Inu's year-long consolidation and resilience:

Crypto Monkey reported entering a small long at $0.00001180 SHIB, targeting $0.00001280.

Crypto Dot News noted the coin retested key support as whales accumulated heavily, with on-chain data showing whale holdings up 85% over 30 days alongside accelerating exchange outflows. This indicates smart money may be positioning for a rebound.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows burn rate increased 396.96% over the past 24 hours as 1.16 million SHIB were removed from the ecosystem.

Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions remain weak compared the the 4 million level a month ago.

Arkham Intelligence data highlighted one of the largest whale transactions for Shiba Inu: a major whale moved 161.3 billion SHIB ($1.97 million) off Coinbase into a fresh Ethereum wallet over two transactions on two different days.

Image: Shutterstock

