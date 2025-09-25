Ethereum Plummets Below $4,000 As Whale Trader Takes $36 Million Loss

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has dipped below the $4,000 mark, triggering massive losses for one whale trader and renewing fears about further downside.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,988.08 $481.5 billion -12.9% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $111,359.45 $2.2 trillion -5% XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.82 $168.9 billion -9.5%

Trader Notes: Trader CrediBULL Crypto emphasizes that a 30% drop from all-time highs isn't alarming, citing Bitcoin's similar 20–40% corrections during the 2017 bull run.

He stresses that structural support levels matter more than the size of the drop.

The high-timeframe impulse starts at $2,090, so a dip below the current zone would still be healthy, though a bounce would be ideal. He cautions, "Don't start screaming "ETH is dead" again like you guys did under $2,000 just because of a dip."

Cold Blooded Shiller pointed out that ETH has gained 280% over four months, compared to gold's 12% upside.

He argued that routine pullbacks are normal and only weekly closes below key support should shift the bearish narrative.

Trader Mags notes that ETH is testing a critical support zone after 1,127 days of consolidation, cautioning that a daily close under $4,000 could signal a bearish trend.

Statistics: Lookonchain data highlighted an Ethereum whale that got liquidated on a 9,152 ETH, worth $36.4 million, long position as prices dropped below the $4,000 mark. This takes his total loss to more than $45.3 million.

Community News: Hashdex Asset Management and Nasdaq Global Indexes announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ) to now include spot Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Stellar.

