September 25, 2025 7:17 AM

Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Declines As ETH Dips Below $4,000

by Khyathi Dalal
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower again on Thursday, with Ethereum dipping below $4,000 in overnight trading.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$111,576.43
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,009.45
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$201.84
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.81
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2319
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001186

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 134,702 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $427.63 million.  
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $241 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $79.4 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle explained that Bitcoin cycles historically run about 1,064 days from the market bottom, suggesting only 30 days remain in the current cycle.

This points to two scenarios: the cycle may be nearing its conclusion, or it could transition into a longer, more gradual bull phase.

Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin's breakout attempt was rejected amid stock market weakness, keeping BTC stuck in range with altcoins underperforming.

Neither weekly nor monthly highs/lows have been breached. If that continues, it would mark the smallest candles in two years — a statistically unlikely outcome suggesting larger moves are coming before month-end.

Mags highlighted Ethereum retesting a critical $4,000 support after breaking down from a 1,127-day consolidation.

Brief dips below may be acceptable, but a daily close under $4,000 would flip momentum bearish.

GalaxyBTC observed XRP consolidating just beneath its all-time high, mirroring its 2017 setup. He warned a breakout above those highs could arrive suddenly and unexpectedly, catching the market off guard.

Trader Tardigrade pointed out Solana's weekly chart shows a potential Wyckoff re-accumulation pattern, with phase D nearing completion and phase E (markup) on the horizon, typically signaling strong upside momentum.

For Dogecoin, Tardigrade noted a breakout from a weekly symmetrical triangle with a successful retest of support—indicating room for another surge. However, failure to hold above the breakout level risks a false move and downside pressure.

