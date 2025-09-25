XRP Punters Still Eye $4 Despite Recent Slump — Here's How Prediction Markets Are Betting

XRP XRP/USD may have stagnated over the month, but cryptocurrency bettors haven’t completely discounted the possibility of fresh all-time highs by year-end.

New XRP Highs In 2025?

The fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization sank 8% over the week, and 2.50% over the month, erasing the gains from the July rally that briefly appeared strong enough to drive it toward record highs at $3.84

The reversal cooled expectations in prediction markets, with Polymarket traders placing 30% odds on XRP reaching $4 and above this year, down from 53% a week ago.

Similarly, punters on Kalshi, a federally regulated prediction site, projected a 34% likelihood of XRP surpassing $4 in 2025, and a 17% chance of topping $5.

Note that U.S. residents are currently barred from using Polymarket, but it is expected to start operations in the near future.

See Also: Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: 2025, 2026, 2030

XRP’s Hits And Misses

XRP has been dragged down by the larger market slump, with the overall valuation shrinking by 6.5% over the last week. Leading coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were down 4.59% and 12.07%, respectively.

Additionally, the highly anticipated REX Osprey XRP ETF XRPR has failed to excite the market, with shares down 4.47% since its debut last week.

However, not everything was gloomy. Momentum around XRP’s digital treasury narrative has strengthened following a joint initiative to launch a so-called X Club. The X Club will focus on promoting the XRP Ledger, driving global brand awareness for the coin and collaborating with Ripple and regulatory authorities throughout the world to increase compliance.

Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $2.84, down 0.96% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of the XRP ETF XRPI were trading 4.15% lower in pre-market trading after closing 4.33% higher at $24.58 during the regular session.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock