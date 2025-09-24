Bitcoin, XRP Lead Crypto Rebound As ETH, Dogecoin Stabilize

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday, with Bitcoin stabilizing above $113,000.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $113,651.45 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,170.99 Solana SOL/USD $214.09 XRP XRP/USD $2.95 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2446 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001225

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 108,199 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $259.27 million.

Nate Geraci said that the final wave of amendments could be filed by end of this week on various spot crypto ETFs, including XRP and Solana.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Aster ASTER/USD , Flare FLR/USD and Immutable IMX/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Ted Pillows highlighted that BTC typically bottoms this month, but with $17.5 billion in options expiring, price often gravitates toward max pain levels, suggesting a possible drop toward $107,000 before any major reversal.

Matthew Hyland noted Bitcoin's monthly Bollinger Bands are at their tightest ever, pointing to an imminent period of heightened volatility.

He emphasized that Q4 of the post-halving year historically aligns with cycle tops, implying traders should brace for swings.

CrypNuevo flagged a short liquidation buildup near $116,500 following last week's long position wipeout, with the first likely target being a short squeeze at that level.

IncomeSharks observed that bears failed to break support, setting up conditions for a strong reversal candle, potentially signaling the start of a recovery phase.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock