Bitcoin, XRP Lead Crypto Rebound As ETH, Dogecoin Stabilize

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday, with Bitcoin stabilizing above $113,000.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$113,651.45
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,170.99
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$214.09
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.95
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2446
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001225
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 108,199 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $259.27 million.
- Nate Geraci said that the final wave of amendments could be filed by end of this week on various spot crypto ETFs, including XRP and Solana.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Aster ASTER/USD, Flare FLR/USD and Immutable IMX/USD.
Notable Developments:
- XRP Up 4% On The Day But $3 Remains Line In The Sand Ahead Of ETF Approvals
- Advisor To Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here’s How Much They Have Gained
- Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Down 20% In Gold Since Its Record High — Gets Told To Go Look At A 5-Year Chart
- Datavault AI Shares Are Trending After New Initiative To Boost XRP Adoption: What You Should Know
Trader Notes: Ted Pillows highlighted that BTC typically bottoms this month, but with $17.5 billion in options expiring, price often gravitates toward max pain levels, suggesting a possible drop toward $107,000 before any major reversal.
Matthew Hyland noted Bitcoin's monthly Bollinger Bands are at their tightest ever, pointing to an imminent period of heightened volatility.
He emphasized that Q4 of the post-halving year historically aligns with cycle tops, implying traders should brace for swings.
CrypNuevo flagged a short liquidation buildup near $116,500 following last week's long position wipeout, with the first likely target being a short squeeze at that level.
IncomeSharks observed that bears failed to break support, setting up conditions for a strong reversal candle, potentially signaling the start of a recovery phase.
