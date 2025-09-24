Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady On Soft Upside Momentum

Cryptocurrency markets are slightly up on Wednesday morning despite lackluster performance over the previous days.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $113,107.48 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,189.86 Solana SOL/USD $212.36 XRP XRP/USD $2.87 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2431 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001223

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 128,606 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $284.15 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $103.6 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $140.8 million.

Trader Notes: More Crypto Online highlighted that BTC is holding near the 61.8% retracement level around $111,220. A push above $114,010 could mark the start of a recovery, but another low would weaken the bullish case and complete the 5-wave downtrend structure.

Ted Pillows noted Bitcoin retested the $111,000 support with only a small bounce, warning that fading institutional demand could still drag price toward $108,000.

For Ethereum, Pillows said it has retested $4,060 support twice in three days, showing weakness.

The next key level sits at $3,800, which could provide an attractive accumulation zone.

Daan Crypto Trades observed SOL moving within a rising wedge, testing long-held diagonal support from June. While heavy treasury accumulation has kept the trend bullish, SOL now faces a critical level after stalling just below its 2021 all-time high.

Dark Defender explained that XRP is finishing its ABCDE corrective phase. A breakout above $3.333 could ignite a rally, with bulls eyeing double-digit prices.

Mags argued that $1 is less a bearish target and more a moonshot scenario, requiring a 4x move. Analysts see it only as possible under extreme bull-cycle conditions.

