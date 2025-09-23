Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Face 'Another Disappointing Day'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading slightly down on Tuesday even as gold continues to climb.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $111,887.51 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,170.50 Solana SOL/USD $216.57 XRP XRP/USD $2.86 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2387 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001212

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 153,597 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $343.85 million.

In the past 24 hours, the top gainers include Aster ASTER/USD , Mantle MNT/USD and Zcash ZEC/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Ash Crypto said Bitcoin failed to close above $113,500, with the Nasdaq dropping 1%.

For BTC to push toward a new all-time high, it must reclaim $113,500 and then $118,000, though he warned a shakeout could occur first.

Michael van de Poppe questioned whether Bitcoin will print new lows or hold current levels. Given the weak bounce, he sees another downside sweep as likely.

CrediBULL Crypto marked $110,000–$113,000 as Bitcoin's key range. Holding this zone could spark a rally toward $119,000 but losing it risks a deeper drop to $103,000.

CRG called it "another disappointing day" for Bitcoin, noting that if the golden pocket support fails, another leg down is probable.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock