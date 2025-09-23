Avalanche logo displayed on phone with market charts behind
September 23, 2025 11:12 AM 2 min read

Ethereum, XRP, Solana Left Behind By This Scaramucci-Backed Blockchain Rallying 17% In 1 Week

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Avalanche AVAX/USD is gaining traction among traders, who are taking long positions as institutional interest rises.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
AvalancheAVAX/USD$34.98 $14.8 billion+17.5% 
EthereumETH/USD$4,187.99$505.3 billion-5.7% 
SolanaSOL/USD$219.43$119.2 billion-5.6%

Trader Notes: Polaris XBT highlighted Avalanche's strength, noting it has successfully retested its range and surged higher, thereby outperforming other altcoins.

Bluntz Capital sees Avalanche as an ideal buyback opportunity after a recent liquidation, emphasizing a fast and strong rebound.

Statistics: Lookonchain data highlighted whales are reflecting strong bullish sentiment on Avalanche.

It noted one address that opened a 5x long position on 514,906 AVAX, worth $17.2 million, and is already up $920,000, while another trader, also a World Liberty Financial advisor, took a 10x long on 66,479 AVAX valued at around $2.2 million.

Coinglass data reports $5.38 million in Avalanche liquidations over the past 24 hours, with $3.96 million in short liquidations as shorts were forced to close positions amid the price spike.

Community News: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd AGRI has rebranded as AVAX One and raised $550 million to acquire more Avalanche tokens, targeting ownership of over 700 million AVAX.

The initiative positions the company as a foundational partner in the Avalanche ecosystem.

Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital founder and strategic advisor for AVAX One, commented: "Avalanche has clearly become the institutional-grade platform for this shift, and SkyBridge has already committed to tokenizing on the network."

