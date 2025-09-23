Dogecoin Down 9% In 1 Week But ETF Preparations Fuel Bulls' Hopes

Dogecoin DOGE/USD may be gearing up for a rally as another spot ETF inches closer to trading, fueling optimism among traders.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2409
|$36.4 billion
|-9%
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001223
|$7.2 billion
|-6.3%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.059726
|$4.09 billion
|-9.8%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted current levels as an ideal buying opportunity ahead of a potential breakout to $0.50.
Mags aka TheScalpingPro predicts DOGE could target $1, noting the move is achievable with only a 3.3x gain.
Drawing parallels to 2020's 170x surge amid skepticism, he sees the current market doubt as a bullish signal.
Trader Tardigrade added that Dogecoin is currently holding support at a three-month trendline.
Statistics: Coinglass data shows $9.20 million in DOGE liquidations over the past 24 hours, including $6.77 million in longs, signaling short-term selling pressure.
Bitinfocharts indicates growth in large holders: addresses with 10–100 billion DOGE increased to 2, while 1–10 million DOGE addresses rose from 4,275 to 4,293.
Community News: The 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG) now appears in the DTCC's active/prelaunch table as of Sep. 22, signaling preparations for launch.
However, this does not guarantee SEC approval.
This follows last week's REX-Osprey DOGE ETF debut, the first-ever meme coin ETF offering direct spot exposure to traders.
