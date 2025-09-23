Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidate After Monday Liquidation Cascade

Cryptocurrency markets are consolidating on Tuesday morning while showing notable weakness against other commodities like gold.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $112,776.90 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,183.97 Solana SOL/USD $218.33 XRP XRP/USD $2.86 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2398 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001222

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 162,094 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $356.06 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $363.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $75.95 million.

Trader Notes: Ted Pillows said BTC remains rangebound, with $115,000 as the key resistance to reclaim. Losing $108,000 could open the door to a deeper correction toward $100,000.

Michael van de Poppe added that a bounce here could push BTC back to $115,000, but failure risks a drop into the $106,000–$108,000 "max buy zone."

For Ethereum, van de Poppe expects more sideways movement, possibly dipping toward $3,550–$3,750. With ETH nearly 20% off its highs and compression building near the 20-week MA, he sees this as a reasonable accumulation zone.

Scient highlighted SOL breaking out after seven weeks of range-bound trading, now pausing at all-time high supply. A retest of the $190–$175 weekly breaker could be a heavy entry point, with higher levels expected if the structure holds.

Degen Hardy noted XRP consolidating above support while forming a falling wedge pattern, which may set up a bullish breakout as "Uptober" approaches.

Mags aka TheScalpingPro predicted a vertical move targeting $1, just 3.3x from current levels. He compared current skepticism to 2020, when DOGE delivered a 170x rally despite disbelief.

