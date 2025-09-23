Btc,Bitcoin,Cryptocurrency,Coin,Show,On,Pc,Computer,Circuit,Motherboard
September 23, 2025

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidate After Monday Liquidation Cascade

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Cryptocurrency markets are consolidating on Tuesday morning while showing notable weakness against other commodities like gold.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$112,776.90
EthereumETH/USD$4,183.97
SolanaSOL/USD$218.33
XRPXRP/USD$2.86
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2398
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001222

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 162,094 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $356.06 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $363.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $75.95 million.

Trader Notes: Ted Pillows said BTC remains rangebound, with $115,000 as the key resistance to reclaim. Losing $108,000 could open the door to a deeper correction toward $100,000.

Michael van de Poppe added that a bounce here could push BTC back to $115,000, but failure risks a drop into the $106,000–$108,000 "max buy zone."

For Ethereum, van de Poppe expects more sideways movement, possibly dipping toward $3,550–$3,750. With ETH nearly 20% off its highs and compression building near the 20-week MA, he sees this as a reasonable accumulation zone.

Scient highlighted SOL breaking out after seven weeks of range-bound trading, now pausing at all-time high supply. A retest of the $190–$175 weekly breaker could be a heavy entry point, with higher levels expected if the structure holds.

Degen Hardy noted XRP consolidating above support while forming a falling wedge pattern, which may set up a bullish breakout as "Uptober" approaches.

Mags aka TheScalpingPro predicted a vertical move targeting $1, just 3.3x from current levels. He compared current skepticism to 2020, when DOGE delivered a 170x rally despite disbelief.

