Solana Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Says Bitcoin's Resilience Holds Strong Despite Centralization Fears, State-Sponsored Threats

On the episode of the All In podcast last week, Solana SOL/USD co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko explained why Bitcoin BTC/USD remains secure and resilient even as large holders concentrate wealth and state-sponsored attacks loom.

Bitcoin's Centralization Concerns Won't Break The Network

Host Jason Calacanis raised concerns about centralization, noting that companies like MicroStrategy hold significant portions of Bitcoin. "Does that worry you, the centralization of Bitcoin?" he asked.

Yakovenko responded, "Bitcoin is resilient to these entities collapsing. It'll survive, and all the properties of Bitcoin that people value will remain through that transition. If you really value Bitcoin, you should see that as an opportunity to own more of it."

State-Sponsored Attacks Highlight Need For Property Rights, Privacy

When asked about potential state-sponsored attacks targeting large holders, Yakovenko emphasized property rights and privacy. "We should really have strong opinions about property rights and how important they are," he said.

"Privacy is a right. Somebody should be able to control that, but defending the right to own Bitcoin is foundational to wealth creation."

Chamath Palihapitiya added, "Be hyper transparent who owns the coins because then it's like you can't take away something that everybody knows you own."

Yakovenko also praised Bitcoin's simple design, calling it "the coolest piece of software written in the last 20 years," contrasting it with more complex systems like Solana.

Investors Gundlach, Saylor Warn Of Bitcoin Volatility, Market Dynamics

Last week, DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach expressed skepticism about the crypto industry's credibility and stability.

He compared crypto strategies to past financial trends like Portable Alpha and 130/30 strategies, which appeared every few years, and said he personally avoided them. "I am not a crypto person at all," Gundlach said, noting that Bitcoin had underperformed gold this year.

While some investors had profited, he warned that Bitcoin was not a strong investment and had lost momentum, also predicting high volatility and potential sharp corrections for both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH/USD.

During the same week, Strategy Inc. MSTR CEO Michael Saylor explained why Bitcoin had been trading sideways. Speaking with Bitcoin influencer Natalie Brunell, he said Bitcoin's $2.3 trillion market capitalization was largely unbanked, forcing holders to sell when they needed liquidity.

Comparing it to startup employees forced to sell penny stock options, Saylor noted that early crypto investors were diversifying. He added that this activity was "normal" in Bitcoin's life cycle, emphasizing that the cryptocurrency had nearly doubled over the past year.

