September 22, 2025 3:33 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Crater On Monday As Analysts Eye Up To 2 Weeks Of Correction

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Cryptocurrency markets opened are down heavily to start the week, following over $1 billion in liquidations overnight.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$112,586.72
EthereumETH/USD$4,154.46
SolanaSOL/USD$219.01
XRPXRP/USD$2.83
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2378
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001206

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 406,492 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.71 billion. Long liquidations accounted for $1.61 billion.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $222.6 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $47.8 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include Pi PI/USD, World Liberty Financial WLFI/USD and Conflux CFUX/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa highlighted that higher time frames for Bitcoin are still not bearish. While short-term sentiment has turned negative, a single strong bullish candle could quickly reverse the downtrend.

Michael van de Poppe anticipates Bitcoin may soon reach a short-term low, followed by a 1–2-week corrective period before resuming upward momentum.

Crypto Tony outlined a similar short-term outlook: a minor pump, then a dip, before a larger upward move is expected.

Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin started the week with another drop and isn't showing immediate bottoming signs. He emphasized the market is closely watching equities, as weakness there could prolong Bitcoin's decline.

