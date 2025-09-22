XRP Tumbles 4% But One Launch Provides Bulls With Hope

XRP XRP/USD is down to $2.85 for a 4% fall on the day but the launch of mXRP, a new liquid staking token designed to unlock yield opportunities for holders, could provide upside momentum.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.85 $170.9 billion -5.1% Bitcoin BTC/USD $112,719.49 $2.24 trillion -1.6% Ethereum ETH/USD $4,176.71 $504.2 billion -6.8%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks highlighted that XRP is maintaining critical support above $2.47, keeping his $4.80 price target in play, which is a 66% upside from current levels.

Cryptoinsightuk observed XRP's sharp wick into a thin liquidity pocket, describing it as a targeted liquidity grab that cleared significant open interest and reset the market structure.

Community News: At XRPL Seoul 2025, mXRP was unveiled as the first liquid staking token built on the XRP Ledger.

Developed by Midas and Interop Labs with support from Axelar, the product allows XRP holders to deposit tokens and mint mXRP, which targets yields of 6–8% APY through diversified on-chain and off-chain strategies managed by third-party asset managers, tweeted CryptoAmerica Journalist and Host Eleanor Terrett.

Currently available in Europe and Asia, mXRP is designed to connect the XRP Ledger with the broader DeFi ecosystem, supporting tokenization, trading, and liquidity provision.

Midas CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer noted that much of XRP's supply has remained dormant, and mXRP provides a way to activate it into productive assets with transparent, on-chain yield strategies.

