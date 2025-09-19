Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Cryptocurrency markets are pulling back on Friday morning as traders lock in profits following Bitcoin’s rally.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$116,569.36
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,532.32
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$242.50
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.03
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2737
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001311
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 102,639 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $203.29 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $163 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $213 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Moustache aka El Crypto Prof noted BTC has reclaimed a 2-year trendline, historically a trigger for broad market rallies.
