Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
September 19, 2025 7:45 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Cryptocurrency markets are pulling back on Friday morning as traders lock in profits following Bitcoin’s rally.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$116,569.36
EthereumETH/USD$4,532.32
SolanaSOL/USD$242.50
XRPXRP/USD$3.03
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2737
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001311

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 102,639 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $203.29 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $163 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $213 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Moustache aka El Crypto Prof noted BTC has reclaimed a 2-year trendline, historically a trigger for broad market rallies.

#Bitcoin $BTC did it again‼️

A reclaim of the trendline that has been in place for 2 years.

The last time this happened, we saw a strong rise for the entire crypto market in the following weeks.👀 pic.twitter.com/Z4SCNSqbyr

Loading...
Loading...
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$116404.10-0.61%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.2718-2.45%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4518.88-1.54%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000013-2.69%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$241.19-2.58%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$3.03-1.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved