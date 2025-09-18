Cartoon of Michael Saylor holding a book.
September 18, 2025 12:03 PM 2 min read

Michael Saylor: Ignore 'The Critics And The Whiners' — Bitcoin Is 'Digital Capital' Fueling A Rebuild Of Finance

by Ivan Crnogatić Benzinga Editor
Strategy MSTR executive chairman Michael Saylor says "year one" of Bitcoin treasury companies has begun, sparking a rebuild of finance around "digital capital" and "digital intelligence."

What Happened: In a keynote speech at the Bitcoin BTC/USD Treasuries Unconference, Saylor outlined that Bitcoin treasury companies “recycle stranded capital just as miners recycle stranded energy.”

His thesis rests on two parallel shifts.

First, institutions are cautiously re-engaging after years of restrictive banking postures toward crypto.

While he claimed major policy "flipped to unequivocally pro Bitcoin," he also said Western banks are still "uncramping" as large, risk-averse organizations work through new guidance.

Second, he argued that firms that combine digital assets with AI will out-innovate incumbents: "There's digital intelligence, [and] there's digital assets," Saylor said, describing how AI-driven structuring helped him iterate financial products faster than traditional teams.

Also Read: Bitcoin Taps $117,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Shine On Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Why It Matters: Using Bitcoin as "digital capital" he envisions perpetual preferreds, bespoke credit and yield instruments tuned to local rail and regulatory constraints.

He cited Japan as fertile ground for a JPY-denominated yield product, pointing to examples like MetaPlanet MTPLF in Tokyo to illustrate how "there's going to be a thousand ways to win" across capital markets.

Saylor's historical analogy was petroleum: crude oil became kerosene, gasoline, plastics, and more.

Likewise, BTC can be "refined" into equity, credit, and derivatives that institutions actually buy.

The goal, he argued, is to issue "digital securities and digital credit on digital capital," ultimately trading "24/7/365" in crypto-native channels.

Saylor closed by positioning treasury companies as ideological evangelists for “perfect money.”

“Don’t listen to the critics and the whiners,” he urged the audience. Instead, they should build robust structures that don't get "liquidated on volatility,"

Image: Shutterstock

