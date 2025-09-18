Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial Backs Winklevoss Twins-Led PAC That Wants To Make America World's Crypto Capital

Decentralized finance platform World Liberty Financial extended its support Wednesday to the Winklevoss Twins-led Digital Freedom Fund PAC, to help “advance” President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency agenda.

WLFI Joins Bid To Support Trump’s Crypto Vision

In an X post, the Trump family-backed venture said it is “proud” to stand behind Digital Freedom Fund PAC, a political action committee supporting Trump’s vision of making the U.S. the “world’s cryptocurrency capital.”

Tyler Winklevoss, who, together with his twin brother Cameron, earlier donated $21 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD to the PAC, said he looked forward to working with WLFI to fulfill Trump’s vision.

What Does The PAC Want To Achieve?

The GOP-aligned Digital Freedom Fund aims to sustain the “unprecedented progress” in cryptocurrency momentum to continue by supporting “champions” of Trump’s cryptocurrency agenda in upcoming midterm elections and primary races, advocating for market structure legislation, opposing Central Bank Digital Currencies, and more.

No further information on the fund was available as of this writing. The Winklevoss twins didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

The Winklevoss twins, known for their right-wing leanings, made significant Bitcoin donations to support the campaigns of Trump and John Deaton, a pro-cryptocurrency candidate who ran against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), during the 2024 election cycle.

WLFI’s Roller-Coaster Ride

World Liberty Financial, on the other hand, has become one of the key businesses for the Trumps, with the recent launch of the WLFI token fetching them nearly $5 billion in paper fortune.

However, key Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have labeled these financial gains as "corruption."

Price Action: At the time of writing, WLFI was exchanging hands at $0.2227, up 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Since launch, however, the coin has plunged 28%.



