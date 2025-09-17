Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady As Federal Reserve Cuts 25 Basis Points

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is slightly lower at $4.03 trillion.
- Traders split some argue the 25-basis point cut is already priced in, others eye a Bitcoin close above $118,000.
Crypto markets traded sideways after the Federal Reserve announced a 25-basis points rate cut, a move widely expected by traders.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$115,789.23
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,494.23
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$234.62
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.01
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2676
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001302
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 94,252 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $213.04 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include MYX Finance MYX/USD, Sky SKY/USD, Aerodrome Finance AERO.
Notable Developments:
- After Hilary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Now Chris Coons Accuses The Trumps Of Crypto ‘Corruption’
- Crypto Is The Money For AI, Says Economist As Coinbase CEO Teases Stablecoin-Powered Transactions Between Agents
- Dogecoin ETF Momentum May Carry It To 60 Cents — Under One Condition
- 3 Crypto ETFs Poised To Surge With Big Spikes In Momentum Ranking And Fund Scores
- How Metaplanet, Forward Industries Advance Bitcoin, Solana Treasury Strategies
Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe noted the move had been fully priced in, leaving Powell's forward guidance as the main driver for the next leg in Bitcoin and altcoins
Jason Pizzino outlined Bitcoin’s key thresholds: $120,000 for bullish breakout, $118,000 for a solid outcome, and $116,000 as the bearish line in the sand.
Market structure reflected typical FOMC volatility. Skew observed shorts piling in with asks shifting lower across order books, suggesting positioning for a pullback before spreads normalize and trending resumes.
Rekt Capital pointed out BTC is consolidating above $114,000, a higher base than August's cluster — stability above this zone remains crucial.
