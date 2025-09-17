Antalya,,Turkey,-,December,4,,2024:,Bitcoin,And,Cryptocurrency,Investment
September 17, 2025 3:26 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady As Federal Reserve Cuts 25 Basis Points

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Crypto markets traded sideways after the Federal Reserve announced a 25-basis points rate cut, a move widely expected by traders.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$115,789.23
EthereumETH/USD$4,494.23
SolanaSOL/USD$234.62
XRPXRP/USD$3.01
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2676
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001302

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 94,252 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $213.04 million.    
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include MYX Finance MYX/USD, Sky SKY/USD, Aerodrome Finance AERO.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe noted the move had been fully priced in, leaving Powell's forward guidance as the main driver for the next leg in Bitcoin and altcoins

Jason Pizzino outlined Bitcoin’s key thresholds: $120,000 for bullish breakout, $118,000 for a solid outcome, and $116,000 as the bearish line in the sand.

Market structure reflected typical FOMC volatility. Skew observed shorts piling in with asks shifting lower across order books, suggesting positioning for a pullback before spreads normalize and trending resumes.

Rekt Capital pointed out BTC is consolidating above $114,000, a higher base than August's cluster — stability above this zone remains crucial.

