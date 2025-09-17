How Metaplanet, Forward Industries Advance Bitcoin, Solana Treasury Strategies

Bitcoin BTC/USD and Solana SOL/USD continue to attract interest from treasury companies, with Metaplanet MTPLF and Forward Industries FORD announcing new purchasing plans.

What Happened: Metaplanet revealed plans to establish Metaplanet Income Corp., a new U.S. subsidiary under Metaplanet Holdings, Inc. The move will expand its Bitcoin income generation business launched in late 2024.

The subsidiary will focus on derivatives and related income-generating activities while keeping a clear separation from its core Bitcoin treasury operations.

The company said the new structure will improve governance and risk management, though it does not expect material impact on FY2025 results.

Forward Industries announced a $4 billion at-the-market equity offering program. The proceeds may fund Solana token purchases, income-generating assets, working capital, and other corporate purposes.

Chairman Kyle Samani said the program gives the firm flexible funding to grow its 6.8 million SOL position, strengthen its balance sheet, and pursue long-term growth goals.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Solana continue to see growing corporate adoption, tightening the links between crypto and traditional finance.

Entrepreneur Lark Davis noted Solana's setup looks "crazy" right now, pointing to 17 treasury firms holding SOL and surging stablecoin inflows. He suggested that a break above $250 could trigger a run toward new all-time highs above $294.

In a recent TBPN interview, Samani emphasized Forward Industries' ambition to become "not only the top-based digital asset treasury but the top digital asset treasury in the world."

Metaplanet Japan President Simon Gerovich said in mid-August that its Bitcoin income generation business has grown for three consecutive quarters.

He added that recurring income strengthens resilience, supports continued accumulation, and allows the firm to deploy 100% of available funds into Bitcoin.

