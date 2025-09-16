Bitcoin Steadies At $116,000 While XRP, Dogecoin Push Higher

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading flat with a slight positive bias.
- One trader predicts if Bitcoin ETFs mirror gold’s trajectory, BTC could spike toward $190,000; another notes a completed triple tap pattern.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways one day ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$116,505.43
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,477.88
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$237.38
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.03
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2676
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001319
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 101,022 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $194.31 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $260 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $359.7 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Immutable IMX/USD, Monero XMR/USD and Filecoin FIL/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Anthony Scaramucci Congratulates Helium Medical, Pantera Capital On $500 Million Solana Treasury Move
- Block CEO Jack Dorsey Invites Businesses Using Square PoS System To Test Bitcoin Payments Feature
- Tom Lee Predicts Bitcoin, Ethereum ‘Monster Move’ In Q4
- Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence On $2.3 Million Shibarium Hack —Working With Devs In ‘War Room,’ Absence Rumors ‘Preposterous’
- Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As ‘Modern-Day Gold’
Trader Notes: Crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC revisited an old fractal, comparing the launch of the Gold ETF with the Bitcoin ETF, noting BTC has closely mirrored gold's path for over a year. If the pattern holds, Bitcoin could climb past $190,000.
Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin is holding strong within its range, even as stop hunts play out ahead of the Fed decision.
Nic Puckrin called September a pivotal month: Bitcoin has repeatedly failed to close above a long-term trendline that capped the last two bull markets. Whether BTC finally breaks through or rejects again could set the tone for the cycle.
CrediBULL Crypto highlighted a clean triple tap pattern, offering two scenarios:
- Demand holds, turning the third tap into a base for upside expansion above $117,000.
- BTC stalls at range highs, leading to reversal toward $113,000.
Given current market context, Scenario 1 looks more likely — expecting demand to hold and liquidity grab above $117,000. If demand breaks, watch $113,000 next.
Image: Shutterstock
