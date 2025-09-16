Antalya,,Turkey,-,December,4,,2024:,Bitcoin,And,Cryptocurrency,Investment
September 16, 2025 3:54 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Steadies At $116,000 While XRP, Dogecoin Push Higher

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways one day ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$116,505.43
EthereumETH/USD$4,477.88
SolanaSOL/USD$237.38
XRPXRP/USD$3.03
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2676
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001319

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 101,022 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $194.31 million.    
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $260 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $359.7 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Immutable IMX/USD, Monero XMR/USD and Filecoin FIL/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC revisited an old fractal, comparing the launch of the Gold ETF with the Bitcoin ETF, noting BTC has closely mirrored gold's path for over a year. If the pattern holds, Bitcoin could climb past $190,000.

Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin is holding strong within its range, even as stop hunts play out ahead of the Fed decision.

Nic Puckrin called September a pivotal month: Bitcoin has repeatedly failed to close above a long-term trendline that capped the last two bull markets. Whether BTC finally breaks through or rejects again could set the tone for the cycle.

CrediBULL Crypto highlighted a clean triple tap pattern, offering two scenarios:

  • Demand holds, turning the third tap into a base for upside expansion above $117,000.
  • BTC stalls at range highs, leading to reversal toward $113,000.

Given current market context, Scenario 1 looks more likely — expecting demand to hold and liquidity grab above $117,000. If demand breaks, watch $113,000 next.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock



BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$116801.001.23%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.26850.04%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4488.71-0.79%
FIL/USD Logo
$FILFilecoin - United States dollar
$2.607.75%
IMX/USD Logo
$IMXImmutable X - United States dollar
$0.68646.50%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000131.07%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$238.021.56%
XMR/USD Logo
$XMRMonero - United States dollar
$318.524.22%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$3.051.77%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved