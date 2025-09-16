Bitcoin Steadies At $116,000 While XRP, Dogecoin Push Higher

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways one day ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $116,505.43 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,477.88 Solana SOL/USD $237.38 XRP XRP/USD $3.03 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2676 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001319

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 101,022 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $194.31 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $260 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $359.7 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Immutable IMX/USD , Monero XMR/USD and Filecoin FIL/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC revisited an old fractal, comparing the launch of the Gold ETF with the Bitcoin ETF, noting BTC has closely mirrored gold's path for over a year. If the pattern holds, Bitcoin could climb past $190,000.

Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin is holding strong within its range, even as stop hunts play out ahead of the Fed decision.

Nic Puckrin called September a pivotal month: Bitcoin has repeatedly failed to close above a long-term trendline that capped the last two bull markets. Whether BTC finally breaks through or rejects again could set the tone for the cycle.

CrediBULL Crypto highlighted a clean triple tap pattern, offering two scenarios:

Demand holds, turning the third tap into a base for upside expansion above $117,000.

BTC stalls at range highs, leading to reversal toward $113,000.

Given current market context, Scenario 1 looks more likely — expecting demand to hold and liquidity grab above $117,000. If demand breaks, watch $113,000 next.

