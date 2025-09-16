Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Consolidate As XRP Tries To Push Higher

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Tuesday as investors position ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $115,307.39 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,500.30 Solana SOL/USD $235.34 XRP XRP/USD $3.02 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2643 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001302

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 101,022 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $194.31 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $260 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $359.7 million.

Trader Notes: Glassnode data shows the short-term holder realized price has consistently acted as a support floor this cycle. Staying above it signals a healthy uptrend, while losing it has historically triggered pullbacks or contractions.

Michael van de Poppe said BTC continues to consolidate, with $117,500 as the key resistance. A breakout above this level could pave the way toward new all-time highs.

More Crypto Online noted Ethereum remains largely unchanged since yesterday, consolidating in a holding pattern. Downside risk persists, but a breakout above $4,675 could confirm a potential bottom.

Altcoin Sherpa sees a bullish mid-term outlook supported by Dogecoin Asset Treasury (DAT) growth.

Short-term, however, looks uncertain as most positions have already been sold.

Post-FOMC volatility, levels around $215 or lower could offer strong re-entry points.

GalaxyBTC highlighted that XRP is showing strong similarities to its 2017–2018 cycle, suggesting a possible breakout moment still lies ahead.

EliZ said DOGE is holding the "green box" support zone, with the next leg higher expected soon.

