Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Consolidate As XRP Tries To Push Higher

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization edged 0.5% higher, reclaiming the $4 trillion level.
- A trader flagged $117,500 as key resistance for Bitcoin ahead of the FOMC, while Solana may present a long setup once volatility clears.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Tuesday as investors position ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$115,307.39
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,500.30
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$235.34
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.02
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2643
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001302
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 101,022 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $194.31 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $260 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $359.7 million.
Trader Notes: Glassnode data shows the short-term holder realized price has consistently acted as a support floor this cycle. Staying above it signals a healthy uptrend, while losing it has historically triggered pullbacks or contractions.
Michael van de Poppe said BTC continues to consolidate, with $117,500 as the key resistance. A breakout above this level could pave the way toward new all-time highs.
More Crypto Online noted Ethereum remains largely unchanged since yesterday, consolidating in a holding pattern. Downside risk persists, but a breakout above $4,675 could confirm a potential bottom.
Altcoin Sherpa sees a bullish mid-term outlook supported by Dogecoin Asset Treasury (DAT) growth.
Short-term, however, looks uncertain as most positions have already been sold.
Post-FOMC volatility, levels around $215 or lower could offer strong re-entry points.
GalaxyBTC highlighted that XRP is showing strong similarities to its 2017–2018 cycle, suggesting a possible breakout moment still lies ahead.
EliZ said DOGE is holding the "green box" support zone, with the next leg higher expected soon.
