Hillary Clinton Says Trump Administration Is 'Going Great' For The President, Dogecoin Rallies 20%, Silver Token Tops Bitcoin — This Week In Crypto

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the world of finance and politics. From silver-backed cryptocurrencies outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD to Hillary Clinton’s accusations of crypto corruption against the Trump administration, there’s been no shortage of headlines. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Silver-Backed Crypto Outperforms Bitcoin

Silver reached a 14-year high this week, sparking a similar surge in cryptocurrencies linked to the precious metal. Spot silver was up 1.22% to $42.07 per ounce, a level last seen in January 2011. This rise outpaced even the forever Bitcoin bull, Max Keiser, who sees an upside for the shiny metal.

Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump Of Crypto Corruption

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a jab at President Donald Trump this week, suggesting he was using his office for personal gain. Clinton cited a post from Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), who accused Trump and his family of corruption, pointing to their reported $5 billion fortune from World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token, a $400 million plane from Qatar, and deals with Amazon and CBS.

Millionaire Trader Predicts ‘Explosive Parabolic Move’ For Meme Coins

A prominent millionaire meme coin trader predicts that the recent bounce in meme coins is just the beginning. The trader, known as Unipcs, shared an update on his Fartcoin position, noting that it has been three months since his last profit and loss post.

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week, Poised For ‘Last Big Rally Of The Cycle’

Dogecoin has surged 20% in the past week, fueled by optimism around the pending DOJE ETF launch and fresh technical signals hinting at another explosive move. Crypto analyst Kevin suggests Dogecoin may be on the verge of its “last big rally of the cycle.”

Dogecoin Eyes ‘Impressive Rally’ On DOJE ETF Launch, But There’s Reason To Be Cautious

Dogecoin is benefiting from excitement over its upcoming ETF listing, but analysts caution that gains may be subject to quick reversals. Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts Dogecoin’s next breakout level to be $0.29, which could unlock a run toward $0.50.

