Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Shine On Friday As Traders Fancy Weekend Altcoin Surge

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.5% higher at $4.01 trillion.
- One trader expects BTC to range between $117K–$118K through Sep before a bullish October, while another predicts a weekend altcoin surge.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Friday, with Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$116,472.19
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,622.66
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$240.59
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.07
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2710
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001360
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 116,316 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $329.54 million.
- The top gainers in the past 24 hours include MYX Finance MYX/USD, MemeCore (CRYPTO: M) and Pump. Fun PUMP/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin Outgained By Silver-Backed Crypto In 2025, Even Forever Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Sees An Upside For The Shiny Metal
- Tether To Launch US-Regulated USAT Stablecoin, Ex-White House Exec Bo Hines Appointed CEO
- Gemini Upsizes IPO To Raise $425 Million, Winklevoss Twins-Founded Crypto Exchange Targets $3 Billion Valuation
- Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The ‘Last Big Rally Of The Cycle’, Analyst Says
- Mega Matrix Makes $2 Billion Move Into Stablecoin Treasury Game
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Skew observed Bitcoin being pushed toward $116,000, though sellers continue to defend the zone. He added buyers will need stronger momentum to overcome this supply wall.
Stockmoney Lizards pointed to resistance between $117,000–$118,000, a high-volume node. They expect BTC to consolidate here through September, before October potentially turns bullish and sets the stage for a new all-time high.
UB predicted this could be a weekend where altcoins take the spotlight and send higher.
More Crypto Online highlighted Bitcoin's positive reaction at support, keeping the $117,600–$118,500 zone in play as the next upside target.
