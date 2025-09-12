Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Shine On Friday As Traders Fancy Weekend Altcoin Surge

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Friday, with Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $116,472.19 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,622.66 Solana SOL/USD $240.59 XRP XRP/USD $3.07 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2710 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001360

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 116,316 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $329.54 million.

The top gainers in the past 24 hours include MYX Finance MYX/USD , MemeCore (CRYPTO: M) and Pump. Fun PUMP/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Skew observed Bitcoin being pushed toward $116,000, though sellers continue to defend the zone. He added buyers will need stronger momentum to overcome this supply wall.

Stockmoney Lizards pointed to resistance between $117,000–$118,000, a high-volume node. They expect BTC to consolidate here through September, before October potentially turns bullish and sets the stage for a new all-time high.

UB predicted this could be a weekend where altcoins take the spotlight and send higher.

More Crypto Online highlighted Bitcoin's positive reaction at support, keeping the $117,600–$118,500 zone in play as the next upside target.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock