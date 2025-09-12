Golden,Bitcoin,Cryptocurrency,Concept,With,Floating,Coins,And,Digital,Technology
September 12, 2025 3:37 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Shine On Friday As Traders Fancy Weekend Altcoin Surge

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Friday, with Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$116,472.19
EthereumETH/USD$4,622.66
SolanaSOL/USD$240.59
XRPXRP/USD$3.07
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2710
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001360

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 116,316 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $329.54 million.   
  • The top gainers in the past 24 hours include MYX Finance MYX/USD, MemeCore (CRYPTO: M) and Pump. Fun PUMP/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Skew observed Bitcoin being pushed toward $116,000, though sellers continue to defend the zone. He added buyers will need stronger momentum to overcome this supply wall.

Stockmoney Lizards pointed to resistance between $117,000–$118,000, a high-volume node. They expect BTC to consolidate here through September, before October potentially turns bullish and sets the stage for a new all-time high.

UB predicted this could be a weekend where altcoins take the spotlight and send higher.

More Crypto Online highlighted Bitcoin's positive reaction at support, keeping the $117,600–$118,500 zone in play as the next upside target.

