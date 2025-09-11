Bitcoin Hugs $114,000 Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Strong

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 0.9%, approaching the $4 trillion mark.
- Traders highlight key signals: if September closes green, it could pave the way for a bullish Q4.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday after consumer price inflation data came in line with expectations.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$114,267.24
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,415.01
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$226.19
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.03
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2513
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001302
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 111,417 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $246.09 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $757.1 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $171.5 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance MYX/USD, Four FORM/USD and Worldcoin WLD/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Solana Leaves Bitcoin, Ethereum Behind As Coin Hits 7-Month High — Crypto Analyst Forecasts ‘Epic’ Year-End Rally
- Ethereum Consolidates Below $4,500: Is A New All-Time High Run Coming Soon?
- Bitcoin Holds At $114,000 As CPI Data Prints ‘Nothingburger’—What Now?
- Forward Industries Surges 12% Premarket On $1.65B Raise To Fund Solana Treasury Strategy
- Anthony Scaramucci-Supported Avalanche Network Reportedly Raising $1 Billion For AVAX-Focused Crypto Treasury
Trader Notes: More Crypto Online explained that Bitcoin remains resilient, with an alternative bullish microstructure forming. A break above the intraday high would increase the likelihood of this upside wave count playing out.
Satoshi Stacker drew a historical reference that September tends to be Bitcoin's weakest month. However, in years when it closes green, the trend has consistently led to a strongly bullish Q4.
Lennaert Snyder sees Bitcoin breaking its downtrend, reclaiming the top range and aiming for the $115,400 resistance. The $112,500 level now acts as key support, with a daily close above it signaling strong confirmation for further upside.
