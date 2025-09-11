Bitcoin Hugs $114,000 Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Strong

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday after consumer price inflation data came in line with expectations.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $114,267.24 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,415.01 Solana SOL/USD $226.19 XRP XRP/USD $3.03 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2513 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001302

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 111,417 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $246.09 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $757.1 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $171.5 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance MYX/USD , Four FORM/USD and Worldcoin WLD/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: More Crypto Online explained that Bitcoin remains resilient, with an alternative bullish microstructure forming. A break above the intraday high would increase the likelihood of this upside wave count playing out.

Satoshi Stacker drew a historical reference that September tends to be Bitcoin's weakest month. However, in years when it closes green, the trend has consistently led to a strongly bullish Q4.

Lennaert Snyder sees Bitcoin breaking its downtrend, reclaiming the top range and aiming for the $115,400 resistance. The $112,500 level now acts as key support, with a daily close above it signaling strong confirmation for further upside.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock