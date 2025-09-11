Golden,Bitcoin,Cryptocurrency,Concept,With,Floating,Coins,And,Digital,Technology
September 11, 2025 3:47 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Hugs $114,000 Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Strong

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday after consumer price inflation data came in line with expectations.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$114,267.24
EthereumETH/USD$4,415.01
SolanaSOL/USD$226.19
XRPXRP/USD$3.03
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2513
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001302

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 111,417 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $246.09 million.   
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $757.1 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $171.5 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance MYX/USD, Four FORM/USD and Worldcoin WLD/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: More Crypto Online explained that Bitcoin remains resilient, with an alternative bullish microstructure forming. A break above the intraday high would increase the likelihood of this upside wave count playing out.

Satoshi Stacker drew a historical reference that September tends to be Bitcoin's weakest month. However, in years when it closes green, the trend has consistently led to a strongly bullish Q4.

Lennaert Snyder sees Bitcoin breaking its downtrend, reclaiming the top range and aiming for the $115,400 resistance. The $112,500 level now acts as key support, with a daily close above it signaling strong confirmation for further upside.

Image: Shutterstock

