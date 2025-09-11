Pop Culture Stock Skyrockets After $33 Million Bitcoin Investment, Web3 Push

Pop Culture Group Co Ltd. CPOP shares retraced after-hours on Wednesday following a double-digit rally in the regular trading session.

Company Aims To Build Crypto Fund Pool

The stock fell 2.47% in the after-hours session, wiping out some of the gains earned earlier in the day.

Shares popped to a high of $2.13 shortly after trading commenced, marking a 47% increase from the previous day's close. However, the rally cooled down as the day progressed.

The moves after the China-based entertainment company purchased 300 Bitcoin BTC/USD, worth $33 million, to kickstart what it described as a "diverse cryptocurrency fund pool" that will also include other coins like Ethereum ETH/USD and Hyperbot (BOT).

See Also: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Assassinated At Utah Event, FBI Releases Initial Suspect As Kash Patel Vows ‘Transparency’

The Purpose Of The Fund

The funds aims to invest in "promising cryptocurrencies" in the Web3 pan-entertainment track and projects with "high growth potential."

"Our strategic cryptocurrency investment marks the beginning of a vision to build not only a pan-entertainment platform, but a global Web3 pan-entertainment super ecosystem," said Huang Zhuoqin, the company's CEO.

Price Action: Pop Culture shares fell 2.47%% in after-hours trading after closing 12.50% higher at $1.62 during Wednesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock has skyrocketed 179% in the last six months.

As of this writing, the stock demonstrated a very high Momentum score. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to see how it compares with Strategy Inc. MSTR and Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. BMNR, two of the biggest cryptocurrency treasury companies on Wall Street.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock