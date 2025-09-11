Stock market chart overlayed on a city skyline with tall buildings in the background
September 11, 2025 2:33 AM 2 min read

Pop Culture Stock Skyrockets After $33 Million Bitcoin Investment, Web3 Push

Follow

Pop Culture Group Co Ltd. CPOP shares retraced after-hours on Wednesday following a double-digit rally in the regular trading session.

Company Aims To Build Crypto Fund Pool

The stock fell 2.47% in the after-hours session, wiping out some of the gains earned earlier in the day. 

Shares popped to a high of $2.13 shortly after trading commenced, marking a 47% increase from the previous day's close. However, the rally cooled down as the day progressed.

The moves after the China-based entertainment company purchased 300 Bitcoin BTC/USD, worth $33 million, to kickstart what it described as a "diverse cryptocurrency fund pool" that will also include other coins like Ethereum ETH/USD and Hyperbot (BOT).

See Also: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Assassinated At Utah Event, FBI Releases Initial Suspect As Kash Patel Vows ‘Transparency’

The Purpose Of The Fund

The funds aims to invest in "promising cryptocurrencies" in the Web3 pan-entertainment track and projects with "high growth potential."

"Our strategic cryptocurrency investment marks the beginning of a vision to build not only a pan-entertainment platform, but a global Web3 pan-entertainment super ecosystem," said Huang Zhuoqin, the company's CEO.

Price Action: Pop Culture shares fell 2.47%% in after-hours trading after closing 12.50% higher at $1.62 during Wednesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock has skyrocketed 179% in the last six months.

As of this writing, the stock demonstrated a very high Momentum score. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to see how it compares with Strategy Inc. MSTR and Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. BMNR, two of the biggest cryptocurrency treasury companies on Wall Street.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image via Shutterstock

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$50.502.39%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$114387.560.35%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4431.891.88%
POL/USD Logo
$POLPOL (ex-MATIC) - United States dollar
$0.27330.81%
USDC/USD Logo
$USDCUSD Coin - United States dollar
$0.9995-0.03%
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$46.153.48%
CPOP Logo
CPOPPop Culture Group Co Ltd
$1.589.72%
FORD Logo
FORDForward Industries Inc
$26.45-8.70%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$327.10-0.44%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved